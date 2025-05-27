Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 200 - 300 USD

Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 200 - 300 USD

MOTUL VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/06/2025
MOTUL VIETNAM

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại MOTUL VIETNAM

Mức lương
200 - 300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu Công Nghiệp Hiệp Phước, Khu A, số 190 Đường Nguyễn Văn Tạo, Long Thới, Nhà Bè, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương 200 - 300 USD

Job Summary:
• This role offers an exciting opportunity to work alongside with a team of experienced chemists and engineers in a dynamic lab environment of a global lubricant brand-MOTUL.
• The role will provide you gaining hands on experience in formulation development, chemistry, testing, tribology & data analysis, contributing to the creation of the new generation lubricants in a fast-paced laboratory environment driven by innovation and sustainability.
Job Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
Key Area Result A:
• Blend study/formulation: Assist in development and testing of lubricants for Automotive, Industrial & specialty applications.
• Testing: Conduct physical, chemical & tribological properties analysis (viscosity, thermal stability, wear properties, spectrometric analysis) to ensure products meet necessary quality and performance.
Key Area Result B:
• Data analysis: Support senior engineers in blend study, data generation, analysis and formulation optimization.
• Technical documentation: Support preparing reports/ technical documents to effectively communicate results on a day-to-day basis.

Với Mức Lương 200 - 300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MOTUL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MOTUL VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MOTUL VIETNAM

MOTUL VIETNAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Pearl Plaza building, 29th Fl, 561A Dien Bien Phu, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

