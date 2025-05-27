Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 200 - 300 USD

Job Summary:

• This role offers an exciting opportunity to work alongside with a team of experienced chemists and engineers in a dynamic lab environment of a global lubricant brand-MOTUL.

• The role will provide you gaining hands on experience in formulation development, chemistry, testing, tribology & data analysis, contributing to the creation of the new generation lubricants in a fast-paced laboratory environment driven by innovation and sustainability.

Job Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Key Area Result A:

• Blend study/formulation: Assist in development and testing of lubricants for Automotive, Industrial & specialty applications.

• Testing: Conduct physical, chemical & tribological properties analysis (viscosity, thermal stability, wear properties, spectrometric analysis) to ensure products meet necessary quality and performance.

Key Area Result B:

• Data analysis: Support senior engineers in blend study, data generation, analysis and formulation optimization.

• Technical documentation: Support preparing reports/ technical documents to effectively communicate results on a day-to-day basis.