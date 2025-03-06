Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/04/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
25 - 32 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 81 Cao Thang,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 32 Triệu

Core duties include:
• Troubleshooting end user issues and automated processes
• Analyzing errors and developing potential solutions
• Consulting with managerial, engineering and technical personnel to clarify program intent, identify problems and suggest/implement changes
• Conducting trial runs of software application updates, and fixes, to ensure desired functionalities
• Independently creating software development documents (SRSes, design documents, etc.)
• Developing and demonstrating knowledge of related systems
• Suggesting analysis and design for enhancements for current applications
• Willingness to contribute ideas to the troubleshooting and resolution of application issues in a timely manner
• Pro-actively looking for the best solution to achieve the most efficient performance of Payments’ systems
• Ad hoc duties as required

Với Mức Lương 25 - 32 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Fully social insurance according to Vietnam Labor Law
• Full salary on probation
• 13th month salary and performance bonus
• Annual leave: 14 days/year + 01 day off for birthday leave
• Performance review twice a year
• Annual health check and vaccination
• Premium Health Care Insurance (covering for spouse and children)
• Personal Learning & Career Development Program (15.6 millions VND/ year)
• Health Scheme Program
• Laptop provided (Macbook/Window)
• Free parking, coffee, snacks, etc
• Attractive career path
• Regular team dinners and team building activities
• International and friendly working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 244 Cong Quynh st., District 1, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

