Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP
Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bình Phước:
- 99 Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Hiệp Bình Phước
Mô Tả Công Việc
Optimize databases for performance and security.
Build data pipelines for game analytics and AI-driven features.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Proficient in Python, SQL, PostgreSQL, Redis
Real-time data processing for chat logs and user behavior analytic
Data pipeline design to support AI-driven chat features
Integration with Pub/Sub systems (e.g., PostgreSQL Pub/Sub) for live updates
User engagement and retention analytics
2+ years of experience
Strong self-learning skills, familiar with Git
Quyền Lợi
Salary range: 25,000,000 VND – 35,000,000 VND/month (based on experience).
Monthly meal allowance: 1,000,000 VND.
13th-month salary.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
