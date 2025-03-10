Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Phước: - 99 Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Hiệp Bình Phước

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Optimize databases for performance and security.

Build data pipelines for game analytics and AI-driven features.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Python, SQL, PostgreSQL, Redis

Real-time data processing for chat logs and user behavior analytic

Data pipeline design to support AI-driven chat features

Integration with Pub/Sub systems (e.g., PostgreSQL Pub/Sub) for live updates

User engagement and retention analytics

2+ years of experience

Strong self-learning skills, familiar with Git

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: 25,000,000 VND – 35,000,000 VND/month (based on experience).

Monthly meal allowance: 1,000,000 VND.

13th-month salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin