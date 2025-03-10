Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Phước:

- 99 Nguyễn Thị Nhung, Hiệp Bình Phước

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

Optimize databases for performance and security.
Build data pipelines for game analytics and AI-driven features.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Python, SQL, PostgreSQL, Redis
Real-time data processing for chat logs and user behavior analytic
Data pipeline design to support AI-driven chat features
Integration with Pub/Sub systems (e.g., PostgreSQL Pub/Sub) for live updates
User engagement and retention analytics
2+ years of experience
Strong self-learning skills, familiar with Git

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: 25,000,000 VND – 35,000,000 VND/month (based on experience).
Monthly meal allowance: 1,000,000 VND.
13th-month salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Số 26 Liễu Giai, Phường Cống Vị, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

