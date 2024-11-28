Tuyển Global Marketing BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Tuyển Global Marketing BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
BSS Group

Global Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Global Marketing Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
4 - 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Global Marketing Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu

Are you a creative thinker with a passion for global marketing and ecommerce technology? Join our dynamic team and kickstart your career in a fast-paced, youthful, and professional environment!
global marketing
ecommerce technology
About Us:
BSS Commerce is a leading e-commerce solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative and effective services to our clients. Our Services Department is at the forefront of driving customer success and business growth.
What you’ll do:
Digital Marketing Support: Assist in implementing digital marketing strategies, including social media management, email marketing, and content creation
Digital Marketing Support:
Market Research: Explore market trends, analyze competitors, and dive deep into understanding customer behavior in the ecommerce industry
Market Research:
Content Development: Help create engaging and informative content for social media channels.
Content Development:
Creative Design: Design simple layout & production of print and digital materials (using Canva)
Creative Design:
Event and Webinar Assistance: Support in organizing and promoting global events/webinars.
Event and Webinar Assistance:
Others: Provide general support for the marketing department as needed.
Others:

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Senior or recently graduated students. Able to commit to a full-time internship.
Working time: 5 days per week, 8h30 to 17h45, from Monday to Friday
Basic understanding of marketing principles and strategies
Fluency in English, especially Reading and Writing Skills
Passion for Digital Marketing, Event Marketing and expectation to develop intensive skills of Global Marketing
Curiosity about Ecommerce and the dynamic world of IT startups
Hard-working, active and able to work under high pressure
Creative, detail-oriented, and eager to learn
Good teamwork skills

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Career progression: 2-month full-time internship => Full-time employee with a starting salary of 8-10M VND
Internship allowance: 3.500.000 - 5.000.000VNĐ/month
Get involved in a complete Online Marketing process, especially Digital Marketing
Have the opportunity to learn more about international marketing
Working in an youthful and professional environment: 90% of members are 9x, we always support each other
Join many activities: team building, picnics, travel and other social activities (Happy hours, ...), etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

