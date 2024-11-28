Tuyển Global Marketing BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 4 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Global Marketing

Are you a creative thinker with a passion for global marketing and ecommerce technology? Join our dynamic team and kickstart your career in a fast-paced, youthful, and professional environment!

About Us:

BSS Commerce is a leading e-commerce solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative and effective services to our clients. Our Services Department is at the forefront of driving customer success and business growth.

What you’ll do:

Digital Marketing Support: Assist in implementing digital marketing strategies, including social media management, email marketing, and content creation

Market Research: Explore market trends, analyze competitors, and dive deep into understanding customer behavior in the ecommerce industry

Content Development: Help create engaging and informative content for social media channels.

Creative Design: Design simple layout & production of print and digital materials (using Canva)

Event and Webinar Assistance: Support in organizing and promoting global events/webinars.

Others: Provide general support for the marketing department as needed.

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Senior or recently graduated students. Able to commit to a full-time internship.

Working time: 5 days per week, 8h30 to 17h45, from Monday to Friday

Basic understanding of marketing principles and strategies

Fluency in English, especially Reading and Writing Skills

Passion for Digital Marketing, Event Marketing and expectation to develop intensive skills of Global Marketing

Curiosity about Ecommerce and the dynamic world of IT startups

Hard-working, active and able to work under high pressure

Creative, detail-oriented, and eager to learn

Good teamwork skills

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Career progression: 2-month full-time internship => Full-time employee with a starting salary of 8-10M VND

Internship allowance: 3.500.000 - 5.000.000VNĐ/month

Get involved in a complete Online Marketing process, especially Digital Marketing

Have the opportunity to learn more about international marketing

Working in an youthful and professional environment: 90% of members are 9x, we always support each other

Join many activities: team building, picnics, travel and other social activities (Happy hours, ...), etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

