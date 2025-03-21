Tuyển Marketing Online Công Ty Cổ Phần Giao Nhận & Thương Mại K.l. - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As an Export Documentation Staff, your key responsibilities will include:

• Receive booking requests from customers or overseas agents.

• Communicate with customers and overseas agents to collect all necessary information.

• Provide schedules and obtain shipping approvals from customers/overseas agents.

• Make bookings with airlines or shipping lines.

• Send confirmed bookings to customers/overseas agents.

• Input and update all required data (costing, selling prices based on VAT invoices, receipts, etc.) into the system.

• Issue shipping documents and debit notes; deliver them to customers/overseas agents.

• Send pre-alerts on time.

• Handle and resolve issues with airlines, carriers, overseas agents, and customers.

• Monitor cargo status until it arrives at the final destination.

• Process payments for shipments to carriers/forwarders.

• Report special cases, issues, and work results to the Operation Manager.

• Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth operations and compliance with requirements.