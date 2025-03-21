Tuyển Marketing Online Công Ty Cổ Phần Giao Nhận & Thương Mại K.l. - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Online Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giao Nhận & Thương Mại K.l. - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
As an Export Documentation Staff, your key responsibilities will include:
• Receive booking requests from customers or overseas agents.
• Communicate with customers and overseas agents to collect all necessary information.
• Provide schedules and obtain shipping approvals from customers/overseas agents.
• Make bookings with airlines or shipping lines.
• Send confirmed bookings to customers/overseas agents.
• Input and update all required data (costing, selling prices based on VAT invoices, receipts, etc.) into the system.
• Issue shipping documents and debit notes; deliver them to customers/overseas agents.
• Send pre-alerts on time.
• Handle and resolve issues with airlines, carriers, overseas agents, and customers.
• Monitor cargo status until it arrives at the final destination.
• Process payments for shipments to carriers/forwarders.
• Report special cases, issues, and work results to the Operation Manager.
• Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth operations and compliance with requirements.
