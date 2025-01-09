Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Role

This position will be managing leasing activities within the assigned portfolio.

Job Responsibilities

* Managing day to day function of the department and providing supervision to staff.

* Lead and manage the team to formulate and implement strategies to maximise rental and occupancy of the group properties.

* Provide strong strategic leadership and coaching to the team securing new tenancies, identifying market segments and prospects.

* Conducting market research of competitors and market benchmarks of rentals and occupancy cost.

* Responsible for preparing and checking annual rental budget and rental forecast.

* Providing regular updates to Management on market supply, demand, pricing, competition and market positioning for the asset.