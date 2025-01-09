Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
- Hà Nội: Phòng Số 306, Tòa Nhà Pacific Place, Số 83B Đường Lý Thường Kiệt, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Role
This position will be managing leasing activities within the assigned portfolio.
Job Responsibilities
* Managing day to day function of the department and providing supervision to staff.
* Lead and manage the team to formulate and implement strategies to maximise rental and occupancy of the group properties.
* Provide strong strategic leadership and coaching to the team securing new tenancies, identifying market segments and prospects.
* Conducting market research of competitors and market benchmarks of rentals and occupancy cost.
* Responsible for preparing and checking annual rental budget and rental forecast.
* Providing regular updates to Management on market supply, demand, pricing, competition and market positioning for the asset.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI