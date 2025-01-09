Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Phòng Số 306, Tòa Nhà Pacific Place, Số 83B Đường Lý Thường Kiệt, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Role
This position will be managing leasing activities within the assigned portfolio.
Job Responsibilities
* Managing day to day function of the department and providing supervision to staff.
* Lead and manage the team to formulate and implement strategies to maximise rental and occupancy of the group properties.
* Provide strong strategic leadership and coaching to the team securing new tenancies, identifying market segments and prospects.
* Conducting market research of competitors and market benchmarks of rentals and occupancy cost.
* Responsible for preparing and checking annual rental budget and rental forecast.
* Providing regular updates to Management on market supply, demand, pricing, competition and market positioning for the asset.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD

Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 501, Mapletree Business Centre, 1060 Nguyen Van Linh Parkway, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

