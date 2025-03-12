Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 9 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in setting up and managing performance marketing campaigns under the guidance of senior team members.
Conduct market research and analyze competitor activities.
Support in the development of creative briefs and ad copy.
Monitor and track campaign budgets to ensure adherence to planned spending, reporting any discrepancies.
Monitor and report on campaign performance metrics.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3-4 years of experience in digital marketing or performance marketing.
Fluent in English.
Good understanding of digital marketing channels.
Proficiency in using digital marketing tools and platforms.
Excellent analytical skills.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Detail-oriented with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities.
Self-motivated and eager to learn and grow.
Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly income: Base salary + Incentive + Bonus
Regulated time for performance evaluation and periodic salary review.
13th month salary by company policies and regulations
Opportunity to have internal and external training to improve professional skills and working skills.
Team-building activities.
Working days: Monday - Friday (09:00 - 18:00)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 9, Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

