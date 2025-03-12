Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 9 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Assist in setting up and managing performance marketing campaigns under the guidance of senior team members.

Conduct market research and analyze competitor activities.

Support in the development of creative briefs and ad copy.

Monitor and track campaign budgets to ensure adherence to planned spending, reporting any discrepancies.

Monitor and report on campaign performance metrics.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

3-4 years of experience in digital marketing or performance marketing.

Fluent in English.

Good understanding of digital marketing channels.

Proficiency in using digital marketing tools and platforms.

Excellent analytical skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Detail-oriented with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Self-motivated and eager to learn and grow.

Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Stack Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly income: Base salary + Incentive + Bonus

Regulated time for performance evaluation and periodic salary review.

13th month salary by company policies and regulations

Opportunity to have internal and external training to improve professional skills and working skills.

Team-building activities.

Working days: Monday - Friday (09:00 - 18:00)

