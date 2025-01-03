Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Process Management

• Contribute to creating action plan related to sustainability development of supply chain.

• Provide expertise in relevant areas, in connection to the global and local priorities and directions, with consideration to risks identified.

• Train and support suppliers, business units' teams in Sustainability related topics, and associated agenda.

• Responsible for planning and perform verification activities, secure timely and accurate verification information in the planning and reporting tools.

• Support new suppliers during onboarding (including sub-suppliers) with providing required education, assessment (sustainability compliance, capability assessment, and follow-up).

• Together with business teams participate in opening new suppliers / new countries with risk assessment.

• Contribute to global sustainability projects.

• Contribute to short- and long-term sustainability compliance action plans, prepare and implement relevant activities.

• Share Environmental and Sustainability good business examples and practices.

• Conduct Environmental training preparation and execution.

• Directly work with stakeholders and deploy the environmental and sustainability requirements for the supply chain.

• Other tasks assigned by the manager.

Performance Management

• Responsible for Environmental data reporting to Senior CSR Manager.

• Supports and performs local Environmental performance reviews, identify trends, initiates and participates in problem solving activities.

• Conducting all Environmental projects (ESG, GHG, Carbon footprint, BEPI, Higg, chemical management, climate change, etc.)

• Responsible to manage the local plan of Environmental audits.

• Participate in cross audits.

• Advises and is a member of the local Crisis Management Team or/and Emergency Response Team in case of critical or serious Environmental incident.

• Update legal documents and international standards related to the environment

• Comply with legal environment requirements to let the company smooth operation.

• University degree in sustainability or engineering or social fields depending on the responsibility area

• At least 4 years of experience in environment or sustainability scope.

• Has experience in garment/textile/washing manufacturing industry.

• Experience working with ESG Governance (environmental, social and corporate)

• Knowledge of ESG, Higg Index, BEPI, ZDHC, ISO 14001:2015 etc. either.

• Experience in verification activities.

• Knowledge of local legislation and main trends in the local market on sustainability.

• Good knowledge of different industrial set ups.

• Understanding of sustainability related global trends and their impacts to the business.

• Proficient in English.

Ngành nghề: Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang, Môi trường

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh