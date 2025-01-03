Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises

Mức lương
18 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 63 Lò Lu, phường Trường Thanh TP Thủ Đức HCM, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu

Process Management
• Contribute to creating action plan related to sustainability development of supply chain.
• Provide expertise in relevant areas, in connection to the global and local priorities and directions, with consideration to risks identified.
• Train and support suppliers, business units' teams in Sustainability related topics, and associated agenda.
• Responsible for planning and perform verification activities, secure timely and accurate verification information in the planning and reporting tools.
• Support new suppliers during onboarding (including sub-suppliers) with providing required education, assessment (sustainability compliance, capability assessment, and follow-up).
• Together with business teams participate in opening new suppliers / new countries with risk assessment.
• Contribute to global sustainability projects.
• Contribute to short- and long-term sustainability compliance action plans, prepare and implement relevant activities.
• Share Environmental and Sustainability good business examples and practices.
• Conduct Environmental training preparation and execution.
• Directly work with stakeholders and deploy the environmental and sustainability requirements for the supply chain.
• Other tasks assigned by the manager.
Performance Management
• Responsible for Environmental data reporting to Senior CSR Manager.
• Supports and performs local Environmental performance reviews, identify trends, initiates and participates in problem solving activities.
• Conducting all Environmental projects (ESG, GHG, Carbon footprint, BEPI, Higg, chemical management, climate change, etc.)
• Responsible to manage the local plan of Environmental audits.
• Participate in cross audits.
• Advises and is a member of the local Crisis Management Team or/and Emergency Response Team in case of critical or serious Environmental incident.
• Update legal documents and international standards related to the environment
• Comply with legal environment requirements to let the company smooth operation.
• University degree in sustainability or engineering or social fields depending on the responsibility area
• At least 4 years of experience in environment or sustainability scope.
• Has experience in garment/textile/washing manufacturing industry.
• Experience working with ESG Governance (environmental, social and corporate)
• Knowledge of ESG, Higg Index, BEPI, ZDHC, ISO 14001:2015 etc. either.
• Experience in verification activities.
• Knowledge of local legislation and main trends in the local market on sustainability.
• Good knowledge of different industrial set ups.
• Understanding of sustainability related global trends and their impacts to the business.
• Proficient in English.
Ngành nghề: Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang, Môi trường
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises

Công Ty TNHH Evolution Enterprises

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 63C, đường Lò Lu, Phường Trường Thạnh, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

