Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* The strategic purpose of the position: The Senior Sales Capability Specialist is responsible for the development of sales capabilities to win in outlets with CBVN premium brand.

* Job responsibilities:

I. Sales capabilities development

Develop and cascade effective sales processes and sales tools (Best Practices Tools & Programs) including basic and advanced selling skills and sales management skills for Sales team, extended to another team when required.

Conduct TNA in the sales department, especially the Sales frontline team; analyze individual development demand and business requirements to build the training and coaching roadmap.

Conduct onboarding and induction programs for the Sales team.

Evaluate, monitor, and upgrade training schedules and contents to optimize training and coaching effectiveness.

II. Training & Coaching

Organize training classes on functional skills and sales skills for the sales team.

Evaluate the training and coaching effectiveness and follow up post-training activities to measure the return on investments.

Keep up to date on developments and innovations in training and coaching so that the company’s training activities remain current and relevant.

Regularly Implement field coaching for SR/SS in the Sales team.

Having experience in the same position in an FMCG company.

Minimum 3 years experience in Field Sales

Fluent in English

Good at Computer literate (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)

Good at designing multiple training materials

Able to travel across the country and abroad when required

Good at field coaching skills, presentation skills & influencing skill

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội