Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội:
- Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* The strategic purpose of the position: The Senior Sales Capability Specialist is responsible for the development of sales capabilities to win in outlets with CBVN premium brand.
* Job responsibilities:
I. Sales capabilities development
Develop and cascade effective sales processes and sales tools (Best Practices Tools & Programs) including basic and advanced selling skills and sales management skills for Sales team, extended to another team when required.
Conduct TNA in the sales department, especially the Sales frontline team; analyze individual development demand and business requirements to build the training and coaching roadmap.
Conduct onboarding and induction programs for the Sales team.
Evaluate, monitor, and upgrade training schedules and contents to optimize training and coaching effectiveness.
II. Training & Coaching
Organize training classes on functional skills and sales skills for the sales team.
Evaluate the training and coaching effectiveness and follow up post-training activities to measure the return on investments.
Keep up to date on developments and innovations in training and coaching so that the company’s training activities remain current and relevant.
Regularly Implement field coaching for SR/SS in the Sales team.
Having experience in the same position in an FMCG company.
Minimum 3 years experience in Field Sales
Fluent in English
Good at Computer literate (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint)
Good at designing multiple training materials
Able to travel across the country and abroad when required
Good at field coaching skills, presentation skills & influencing skill
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BIA CARLSBERG VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
