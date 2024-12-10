Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH FUJI SEAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

* Main job:

- We are looking for a dynamic sales executive to help grow sales turnover across our business segments. You will report to the Sales Market Leader and take responsibility for maintaining the business growth with both existing customers and new customers

* Responsibilities:

- Build the strategic sales plan to grow the turnover together with Sales Market Leader

- Communicating with customers to understand their needs and explain product value.

- Working closely with the marketing team to leverage existing opportunities.

- Building relationships with customers based on trust and respect.

- Collaborating with internal departments to facilitate customer need fulfilment.

- Keeping the control to inventory and account collection.

- Maintaining updated knowledge of company products and services.

- Resolving complaints and preventing additional issues by improving processes.

** Benefit:

- Clean and safe working environment

- Working day 22 days/month

- Yearly salary increase

- Annual travel

- 13th month salary bonus

- Periodic health check, travel, wedding, funeral, childbirth,...

- Participating in insurance according to Law, accident insurance 24/24

- Health insurance for employees working for 1 year or more