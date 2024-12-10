Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH FUJI SEAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJI SEAL VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu
* Main job:
- We are looking for a dynamic sales executive to help grow sales turnover across our business segments. You will report to the Sales Market Leader and take responsibility for maintaining the business growth with both existing customers and new customers
* Responsibilities:
- Build the strategic sales plan to grow the turnover together with Sales Market Leader
- Communicating with customers to understand their needs and explain product value.
- Working closely with the marketing team to leverage existing opportunities.
- Building relationships with customers based on trust and respect.
- Collaborating with internal departments to facilitate customer need fulfilment.
- Keeping the control to inventory and account collection.
- Maintaining updated knowledge of company products and services.
- Resolving complaints and preventing additional issues by improving processes.
** Benefit:
- Clean and safe working environment
- Working day 22 days/month
- Yearly salary increase
- Annual travel
- 13th month salary bonus
- Periodic health check, travel, wedding, funeral, childbirth,...
- Participating in insurance according to Law, accident insurance 24/24
- Health insurance for employees working for 1 year or more
Với Mức Lương Từ 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least one 3 years experienced
- Bachelor's degree in sales, marketing, or related field.
- Good communication by English: writing and speaking
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.
- Adaptability and strong problem-solving skills.
- Good active listening skills.
- Goal-oriented with the ability to track and achieve KPIs.
- Be logical, truthful, and careful.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJI SEAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xe đưa đón
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Tăng lương
Phụ cấp thâm niên
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FUJI SEAL VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
