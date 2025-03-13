Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your tasks:

• To lead all teams within the quality department to achieve all set quality targets through the use of preventive tools, continuous improvement activities and real time problem solving

• To implement, maintain and develop the quality management systems throughout the whole company whilst ensuring that it constantly meets international standards, and is in line with the QM standards

• To support and cultivate a culture of First-Time Quality and Zero Defects

• Maintain good collaboration with the cross-function team such as Production, Process Engineering, and SCM etc. to achieve the company goals

• Setting up of an effective organizational structure and lead adequate development, retention and training for staff, to ensure the quality department is well equipped for current and future challenges

• Evaluate prepare and monitor budget for headcount, controllable cost and investments for the quality department

• To coordinate all processes as defined by landscape to ensure the integration of the quality management system requirements into the organization\'s process and that processes are delivering their intended outputs

• Lead the problem-solving process to define Corrective and Preventive actions and ensuring those actions are implemented effectively

• To ensure manufactured products are consistently meet both external and internal requirements. This includes legal compliance and customer expectations