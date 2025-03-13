Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam

Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hai Duong, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your tasks:
• To lead all teams within the quality department to achieve all set quality targets through the use of preventive tools, continuous improvement activities and real time problem solving
• To implement, maintain and develop the quality management systems throughout the whole company whilst ensuring that it constantly meets international standards, and is in line with the QM standards
• To support and cultivate a culture of First-Time Quality and Zero Defects
• Maintain good collaboration with the cross-function team such as Production, Process Engineering, and SCM etc. to achieve the company goals
• Setting up of an effective organizational structure and lead adequate development, retention and training for staff, to ensure the quality department is well equipped for current and future challenges
• Evaluate prepare and monitor budget for headcount, controllable cost and investments for the quality department
• To coordinate all processes as defined by landscape to ensure the integration of the quality management system requirements into the organization\'s process and that processes are delivering their intended outputs
• Lead the problem-solving process to define Corrective and Preventive actions and ensuring those actions are implemented effectively
• To ensure manufactured products are consistently meet both external and internal requirements. This includes legal compliance and customer expectations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô XN20, Khu CN Đại An, Km51 Quốc lộ 5A, P. Tứ Minh, TP. Hải Dương, Hải Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

