Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam
- Hải Dương: Hai Duong, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your tasks:
• To lead all teams within the quality department to achieve all set quality targets through the use of preventive tools, continuous improvement activities and real time problem solving
• To implement, maintain and develop the quality management systems throughout the whole company whilst ensuring that it constantly meets international standards, and is in line with the QM standards
• To support and cultivate a culture of First-Time Quality and Zero Defects
• Maintain good collaboration with the cross-function team such as Production, Process Engineering, and SCM etc. to achieve the company goals
• Setting up of an effective organizational structure and lead adequate development, retention and training for staff, to ensure the quality department is well equipped for current and future challenges
• Evaluate prepare and monitor budget for headcount, controllable cost and investments for the quality department
• To coordinate all processes as defined by landscape to ensure the integration of the quality management system requirements into the organization\'s process and that processes are delivering their intended outputs
• Lead the problem-solving process to define Corrective and Preventive actions and ensuring those actions are implemented effectively
• To ensure manufactured products are consistently meet both external and internal requirements. This includes legal compliance and customer expectations
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH FIT Voltaira Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI