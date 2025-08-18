Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Team Management (5–7 members):

• Support Senior Manager in recruitment, training, and professional development of team members.

• Inspire and motivate the team, fostering cohesion and high performance.

• Participate in performance evaluations and contribute to the growth plans for each staff member.

Work Allocation:

• Assign tasks to team members based on client requirements and agreed scope of services.

• Monitor progress and ensure work is completed on time and meets quality standards.

Review and Quality Assurance:

• Review accounting documents, reports and other relevant materials prepared by team members;

• Ensure compliance with local regulations and internal policies before submitting to clients.

Client Communication & Consultation:

• Actively engage with clients to provide consultation and maintain smooth coordination during service delivery.

• Attend client meetings, address concerns, and build trusted long-term relationships.

Process and System Improvement:

• Contribute to the development and improvement of operational procedures and standard report templates.