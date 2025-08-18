Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/09/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: IPH Office Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy st, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay Dist, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Team Management (5–7 members):
• Support Senior Manager in recruitment, training, and professional development of team members.
• Inspire and motivate the team, fostering cohesion and high performance.
• Participate in performance evaluations and contribute to the growth plans for each staff member.
Work Allocation:
• Assign tasks to team members based on client requirements and agreed scope of services.
• Monitor progress and ensure work is completed on time and meets quality standards.
Review and Quality Assurance:
• Review accounting documents, reports and other relevant materials prepared by team members;
• Ensure compliance with local regulations and internal policies before submitting to clients.
Client Communication & Consultation:
• Actively engage with clients to provide consultation and maintain smooth coordination during service delivery.
• Attend client meetings, address concerns, and build trusted long-term relationships.
Process and System Improvement:
• Contribute to the development and improvement of operational procedures and standard report templates.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd

Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HAN Office: Room 1205, 12th Floor, IPH Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy Str., Cau Giay Dist., HN -- HCM Office: 14th Floor, TNR Tower, 180-192 Nguyen Cong Tru Str., Dist. 1, HCMC--DAN Office: Tòa nhà Mường Thanh Sông Hàn, 115 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Quận Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

