Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: IPH Office Tower, 241 Xuan Thuy st, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay Dist, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Team Management (5–7 members):
• Support Senior Manager in recruitment, training, and professional development of team members.
• Inspire and motivate the team, fostering cohesion and high performance.
• Participate in performance evaluations and contribute to the growth plans for each staff member.
Work Allocation:
• Assign tasks to team members based on client requirements and agreed scope of services.
• Monitor progress and ensure work is completed on time and meets quality standards.
Review and Quality Assurance:
• Review accounting documents, reports and other relevant materials prepared by team members;
• Ensure compliance with local regulations and internal policies before submitting to clients.
Client Communication & Consultation:
• Actively engage with clients to provide consultation and maintain smooth coordination during service delivery.
• Attend client meetings, address concerns, and build trusted long-term relationships.
Process and System Improvement:
• Contribute to the development and improvement of operational procedures and standard report templates.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
