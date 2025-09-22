Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Job Definition

The Quality Manager is responsible for upholding the highest quality standards during both production and project phases. This role involves supporting the development, protection, and auditing of all processes that may affect quality. Additionally, the QA Manager assists in establishing quality regulations for products and employees.

What You'll Gain

- Improved employee engagement, which leads to higher productivity. Companies with an engaged workforce consistently outperform those with disengaged teams.

- Enhanced management and negotiation skills as they interact with a variety of customers in the automotive industry, providing valuable experience in handling different client needs and expectations.

Position Responsibilities

- Customer Quality: Handle complaints, lead audits, and ensure customer satisfaction.

- Supplier Quality: Manage raw material issues, supplier approvals, and performance.

- Quality Control: Oversee inspections, internal audits, and ensure defect-free delivery.

- Project Quality: Support new product validation, audits, and documentation.