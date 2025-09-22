Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2025
Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Mức lương
1 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Dien Ban Dong, Da Nang

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

Job Definition
The Quality Manager is responsible for upholding the highest quality standards during both production and project phases. This role involves supporting the development, protection, and auditing of all processes that may affect quality. Additionally, the QA Manager assists in establishing quality regulations for products and employees.
What You'll Gain
- Improved employee engagement, which leads to higher productivity. Companies with an engaged workforce consistently outperform those with disengaged teams.
- Enhanced management and negotiation skills as they interact with a variety of customers in the automotive industry, providing valuable experience in handling different client needs and expectations.
Position Responsibilities
- Customer Quality: Handle complaints, lead audits, and ensure customer satisfaction.
- Supplier Quality: Manage raw material issues, supplier approvals, and performance.
- Quality Control: Oversee inspections, internal audits, and ensure defect-free delivery.
- Project Quality: Support new product validation, audits, and documentation.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Premo Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô 21 đường số 8/ Lô 17 đường số 9 KCN Điện Nam Điện Ngọc, Điện Bàn, Quảng Nam

