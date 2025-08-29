Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Apx Global Management Limited
- Quảng Ngãi: Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
• Devise procedures to inspect and report quality issues.
• Monitor daily inspection operations that affect product quality.
• Supervise and guide inspectors, technicians and other staff.
• Assure the reliability and consistency of production by checking processes and final output.
• Appraise customers’ requirements and make sure they are satisfied.
• Report all malfunctions to production executives to ensure immediate actions.
• Facilitate proactive solutions by collecting and analyzing quality data.
• Review current quality standards and policies.
• Keep records of quality reports, statistical reviews and relevant documentation.
• Communicate with external quality auditors during on-site inspections.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Degree in quality or production management, manufacturing engineering or relevant field.
• Knowledgeable of quality standards and application tools.
• With product experience in garment outer wears/active wears is an advantage.
Tại Apx Global Management Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apx Global Management Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
