Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Apx Global Management Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/10/2025
Apx Global Management Limited

Product Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Apx Global Management Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ngãi: Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
• Devise procedures to inspect and report quality issues.
• Monitor daily inspection operations that affect product quality.
• Supervise and guide inspectors, technicians and other staff.
• Assure the reliability and consistency of production by checking processes and final output.
• Appraise customers’ requirements and make sure they are satisfied.
• Report all malfunctions to production executives to ensure immediate actions.
• Facilitate proactive solutions by collecting and analyzing quality data.
• Review current quality standards and policies.
• Keep records of quality reports, statistical reviews and relevant documentation.
• Communicate with external quality auditors during on-site inspections.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
• Degree in quality or production management, manufacturing engineering or relevant field.
• Knowledgeable of quality standards and application tools.
• With product experience in garment outer wears/active wears is an advantage.

Tại Apx Global Management Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apx Global Management Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Apx Global Management Limited

Apx Global Management Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Danang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-quang-ngai-job368744
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VUIHOC.vn
Tuyển Product Marketing VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
VUIHOC.vn
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI THUYÊN NGUYÊN
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI THUYÊN NGUYÊN làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI THUYÊN NGUYÊN
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Thái Nguyên Hà Nội Hà Nam Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Thanh Hóa Đà Nẵng Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Ngãi Bình Định Quảng Nam Đồng Nai Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Khánh Hòa Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Nam Định Hồ Chí Minh Tiền Giang Cần Thơ Long An Bình Phước Bình Dương Tây Ninh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 246 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 235 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quảng Ngãi Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIẾN TRÚC T3A
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Quảng Ngãi Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Product Marketing Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Crowe Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apx Global Management Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Apx Global Management Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Page Group Vietnam
Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Page Group Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Product Marketing Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fujinet Systems JSC
Tuyển Product Marketing Fujinet Systems JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fujinet Systems JSC
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VUIHOC.vn
Tuyển Product Marketing VUIHOC.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
VUIHOC.vn
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Product Marketing Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hoya Lens Viet Nam Ltd- Quang Ngai Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận Apx Global Management Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm