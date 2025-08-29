Tuyển Product Marketing Apx Global Management Limited làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

• Devise procedures to inspect and report quality issues.

• Monitor daily inspection operations that affect product quality.

• Supervise and guide inspectors, technicians and other staff.

• Assure the reliability and consistency of production by checking processes and final output.

• Appraise customers’ requirements and make sure they are satisfied.

• Report all malfunctions to production executives to ensure immediate actions.

• Facilitate proactive solutions by collecting and analyzing quality data.

• Review current quality standards and policies.

• Keep records of quality reports, statistical reviews and relevant documentation.

• Communicate with external quality auditors during on-site inspections.