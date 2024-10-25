Tuyển Quality Control thu nhập 400 - 500 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên

Mức lương 400 - 500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: Khu công nghiệp Thăng Long 2, Yên Mỹ

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD

- Responsible for handling product/material nonconformity and disposition processes

- Co-oporate with other departments to investigate root cause and take action to prevent nonconformity recurrence

- Responsible for Customer complaint and Countermeasure

- Making first article inspection report to verify the compliance of first product to customer requirement and verify process capability of producing conforming products.

- Review manufacturing procedures, working instructions to find out and resolve any mismatch between document and actual operation

- Communicate with customers with regards to quality issue

- Prepare and respond to customer audit

- Engage in Process and Product quality improvement.

- Communicate with supplier to address concerns and follow up supplier investigation and corrective action to prevent nonconformity recurrence.

- Analysis material nonconformity rate to evaluate supplier performance.

- Responsible for worker/inspector certification.

- Other tasks as required by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduation.

- Good at communication in English is a must.

- Good teamwork abilities, working independently and can work over time.

- Having skill on planning, reporting and managing.

- Having high responsibilities, carefully , enthusiastic, Smart thinking

Tại Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive package shall be given to the right candidate.

- Company will arrange commune bus from Ha Noi, Hai Duong and Hung Yen.

- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...

- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law

- Work 271 days/ year, off at least 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays/ month

- Join vacation activities, sports, year-end party, lucky draws and other events organized by the company

- Accident insurance 24/24 for all employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam

