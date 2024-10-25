Tuyển Quality Control thu nhập 400 - 500 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên

Tuyển Quality Control thu nhập 400 - 500 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên

Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam

Mức lương
400 - 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Khu công nghiệp Thăng Long 2, Yên Mỹ

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD

- Responsible for handling product/material nonconformity and disposition processes
- Co-oporate with other departments to investigate root cause and take action to prevent nonconformity recurrence
- Responsible for Customer complaint and Countermeasure
- Making first article inspection report to verify the compliance of first product to customer requirement and verify process capability of producing conforming products.
- Review manufacturing procedures, working instructions to find out and resolve any mismatch between document and actual operation
- Communicate with customers with regards to quality issue
- Prepare and respond to customer audit
- Engage in Process and Product quality improvement.
- Communicate with supplier to address concerns and follow up supplier investigation and corrective action to prevent nonconformity recurrence.
- Analysis material nonconformity rate to evaluate supplier performance.
- Responsible for worker/inspector certification.
- Other tasks as required by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 400 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduation.
- Good at communication in English is a must.
- Good teamwork abilities, working independently and can work over time.
- Having skill on planning, reporting and managing.
- Having high responsibilities, carefully , enthusiastic, Smart thinking

Tại Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive package shall be given to the right candidate.
- Company will arrange commune bus from Ha Noi, Hai Duong and Hung Yen.
- Language allowance, Childcare allowance, Petrol allowance and housing allowance,...
- Join social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to the provisions of law
- Work 271 days/ year, off at least 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays/ month
- Join vacation activities, sports, year-end party, lucky draws and other events organized by the company
- Accident insurance 24/24 for all employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Nikkiso Việt Nam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô đất số C6&C7, KCN Thăng Long II, Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên

