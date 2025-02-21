Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Social Bella Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Social Bella Vietnam
- Long An: Số WG2.1 (khu nhà kho BW Xuyên Á), Khu công nghiệp Xuyên Á, Xã Mỹ Hạnh Bắc, Huyện Đức Hoà, Tỉnh Long An, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate
• Responsible for supervising activities security and cleaning services at warehouse.
• Manage, report, and evaluate employee timekeeping in the warehouse for management levels.
• Manage all equipment and supplies for warehouse operations.
• Prepare and store all inbound/outbound documents and other documents related to the warehouse.
• Responsible for processing and tracking all payment documents for warehouse operation costs.
• Work and send internal reports to other departments regarding import/export activities.
• Report data of warehouse operation and costs monthly, quarterly, yearly.
• Support the internal events at warehouse when necessary.
• Other tasks assigned by manager.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
• Having 2 years of experience in warehouse and retail industry
• Strong problem solving, communication, planning skills, analytical thinking,
• Experienced using computer and Microsoft applications, Google apps (Excel, Google sheet, Mail merge…)
• Customer centric mindset
• Basic English is necessary
