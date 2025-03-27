Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 300 - 350 USD

Nơi làm việc: Cụm Công Nghiệp Kiến Thành, Ấp 3, Xã Long Cang, Huyện Cần Đước, Tỉnh Long An

Có xe đưa rước cho nhân viên ở TPHCM, đón tại Tòa nhà AB - quận 1 lúc 7h30.

We are seeking an organized and detail-oriented individual to fill the role of Admin for Payment and Export Documentation. This position is responsible for overseeing payment processing activities and managing export documentation to ensure smooth financial and export operations.

Key Responsibilities:

• Payment Administration:

o Process and track all incoming and outgoing payments, ensuring accuracy and timely transactions.

o Maintain detailed records of payment activities, including invoices, receipts, and transaction logs.

o Reconcile payments with financial records and investigate discrepancies.

o Coordinate payment schedules, ensuring all dues and invoices are processed according to company policies.

o Collaborate with vendors, clients, and internal teams to ensure payment terms and deadlines are met.

• Export Documentation Management:

o Prepare and manage export documents, including bills of lading, commercial invoices, packing lists, certificates of origin, and shipping documents.

o Ensure all export documentation complies with international regulations and trade requirements.