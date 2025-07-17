Tuyển Project Manager International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/08/2025
International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HCMCC, 249A Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Responsibilities
Provide overall project management, ensuring effective implementation of project activities, preparation of annual work and financial plans, communication, monitoring and evaluation (M&E), and reporting;
Provide scientific/technical support to the project team and effectively coordinate all partners in the delivery of project activities, ensuring that partners adhere to quality standards in the course of project implementation.
Ensure efficiency in the utilization of project resources and effective delivery of outputs;
Provide scientific/techincal leadership in activities undertaken by the project;
Manage national staff under supervision and provide guidance and coaching for staff development
Prepare annual and narrative reports and other high-level communication materials required by BftW and ICRAF;
Liaise with BftW, Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry (TUAF) on matters pertaining to the project
Contribute to the preparation of proposal for the second phase of the project.
Support climate research and capacity development under other projects at CIFOR-ICRAF Viet Nam
Author peer-reviewed publication and ensure quality research outputs including scientific publications, policy briefs, project-related documents and extension materials;
Pro-actively engage national partners, e.g. MAE, private sector companies and research institutes
Build and maintain partnerships with partners and donors
Promote CIFOR-ICRAF work through conference presentations, blogs, organizing and attending workshops
Lead or contribute to development of concept notes and proposals
Serve as a member of management team at CIFOR-ICRAF Viet Nam office and contribute to the country program development and management where relevant
Perform other tasks as deemed necessary

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications and Skills Required
Minimum Academic and Professional Qualifications:
PhD in climate change, integrated agroforestry system, crop science, soil science, agriculture, forestry, Sustainable NRM, and/or related field
Proven publication records.
Minimum Work Experience:
At least 7 years of relevant experience after Ph.D., preferably related to agroforestry system, climate change, crop science, soil science, agriculture, sustainable NRM and/or rural development
Experience in working with not-for-profit organizations and government institutions.
Experience in project management.
Skills and Competencies
Pro-active and independent way of working
Strongly outcome-oriented
Excellent writing skills in English and Vietnamese, including scientific writing
Experience in proposal development
Well organized and demonstrated ability in time management
Ability to communicate complex ideas effectively, verbally and in writing, in both English and Vietnamese.
Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work well in multicultural teams
Demonstrated ability to generate creative, practical approaches to overcoming challenging situations
Demonstrated ability to manage a range of staff and consultants
Good computer literacy
Strong drive to learn new topics and skills and to see research and ideas having positive impact in practice
Independent, rigorous, excellent social skills, and passionate and motivated by the social and environmental impact potential of their work
Comfortable with public speaking and workshop facilitation
Willing to spend time in the field
Multi-tasking person and able to work under pressure and to meet deadlines
Open to receiving feedbacks from others

Tại International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Terms of offer
Six-month contract with a competitive salary, to be highly renewed upon performance and budget availability.
The contract is subject to 3 (three) months probation period, assessment of performance with full paid salary.
Start of working as soon as possible. Immediate availability to join CIFOR-ICRAF team is a merit.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam

International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 249A Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

