Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Kizuna 3

- Ready Serviced Factory, Tân Kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

[Organization/Position introduction]
• FSQ&P manages food safety, quality and production to secure and ensure food safety and production quality in APAC business areas.
• Support and improve production for stability within production site in APAC business area(including OEM factories)
[Detail in the role/responsibility]
• Management of production indicators for APAC business areas.
• Set up management indicators and forms within each country.
• Obtain and organize relevant indicators periodically.
• Implement and maintain QMS operation activities: Check production records.
• Korean / Vietnamese interpretation support.
• Supporting works: General affairs and other clerical/administrative tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree or higher
• 3 ~ 5 years of QA/QC experience in an FMCG company
• Verify COA and maintain regulatory compliance.

Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: CJ Building, 2Bis-4-6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

