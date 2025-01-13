Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited
- Long An: Kizuna 3
- Ready Serviced Factory, Tân Kim, Cần Giuộc, Long An, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
[Organization/Position introduction]
• FSQ&P manages food safety, quality and production to secure and ensure food safety and production quality in APAC business areas.
• Support and improve production for stability within production site in APAC business area(including OEM factories)
[Detail in the role/responsibility]
• Management of production indicators for APAC business areas.
• Set up management indicators and forms within each country.
• Obtain and organize relevant indicators periodically.
• Implement and maintain QMS operation activities: Check production records.
• Korean / Vietnamese interpretation support.
• Supporting works: General affairs and other clerical/administrative tasks.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 3 ~ 5 years of QA/QC experience in an FMCG company
• Verify COA and maintain regulatory compliance.
Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
