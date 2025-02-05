Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Coepto Vietnam Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- In charge of office reception and handling phone calls to the factory.

- Receive and carry out procedures to welcome guests to the factory.

- Support office administration and coordinate special company functions/events.

- Office management, asset tracking and office equipment procurement.

- Purchasing products and office equipment as required

- Perform purchasing activities as assigned

- Processing payments related to office activities

- Manage and control office warehouse

- Control the company seal

- Responsible for 5s of main office

- Arrange shuttle schedules for employees, customers and locations for customers/interns/experts...

- Support interpretation and translation of internal documents.

- Carry out temporary residence procedures upon request.

- Support Supervision of daily tasks as required.

- Other duties assigned by HR Manager