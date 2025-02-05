Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Coepto Vietnam Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Coepto Vietnam Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Coepto Vietnam Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Coepto Vietnam Company

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Coepto Vietnam Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Long An, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

- In charge of office reception and handling phone calls to the factory.
- Receive and carry out procedures to welcome guests to the factory.
- Support office administration and coordinate special company functions/events.
- Office management, asset tracking and office equipment procurement.
- Purchasing products and office equipment as required
- Perform purchasing activities as assigned
- Processing payments related to office activities
- Manage and control office warehouse
- Control the company seal
- Responsible for 5s of main office
- Arrange shuttle schedules for employees, customers and locations for customers/interns/experts...
- Support interpretation and translation of internal documents.
- Carry out temporary residence procedures upon request.
- Support Supervision of daily tasks as required.
- Other duties assigned by HR Manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coepto Vietnam Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Coepto Vietnam Company

Coepto Vietnam Company

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Factory A3-A4, Road No.: 4, Hai Son Industrial Park Duc Hoa Ha Commune, Duc Hoa District Long An Province | Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

