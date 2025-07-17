Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Safety

· Promote and manage a safe working environment that results in attaining the group target of ZERO accidents. Specifically, to ensure that safe working conditions are designed and standardized into any changes in working practices.

· Do the SMAT, OSA, EMAT every month.

· To do risk reduction project to improve plant risk score

2. Plant performance

· To work with production team, maintenance team, PQC, Automation team to improve productivity, quality, machine reliability and line speed.

· Develop standard maintenance procedure, workflow for maintenance and repair equipment and die set

· To research, design, develop, manufacture mechanical parts, equipment and die set.

· Project management related to innovation project, automation project at plant to meet deadline and effective budget.

· Keeping up to date with the latest drawing regulations

3. WCM

To support reliability pillar, join in PM project

4. Other job will be assigned by line manager.