Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manage and maintain electronic and physical filing systems, including organizing and archiving documents

2. Quotation support team sales, cost bom, data analysis etc.

3. Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data

4. Gather invoices, process office payments, bank transactions in a timely manner

5. Schedule appointments, meetings, and travel arrangements for management and employees

6. Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

7. Assist with the coordination of office supplies, equipment, and vendor relationships

8. Provide support for special projects and ad-hoc administrative tasks as needed

9. Maintain electronic and paper record keeping systems

10. Ensure office policies and procedures are followed

11. Liaise with IT and facilities vendors to coordinate repairs and maintenance

12. Priority will be given to candidates with the following experience:

- Sales Administration in electrionic, LCD Monitor, home applicant, automatic, car

- Provide administrative support to the sales team, including preparing sales reports, managing sales records, and addressing customer inquiries.

- Assist in organizing and supporting sales events, conferences, and exhibitions

13. Logistics Administration: