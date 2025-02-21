Tuyển Sales Manager ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

Đà Nẵng: Free snacks and beverages Fully equipped pantry with complimentary snacks and drinks for employees, Quận Cẩm Lệ

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven District Manager to oversee the operations, performance, and growth of multiple locations within a designated district. The ideal candidate will be a strategic leader with strong business acumen, exceptional communication skills, and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, achieving sales targets, and fostering a positive work environment. This role requires a hands-on approach to managing teams, ensuring customer satisfaction, and implementing company policies and initiatives.
Operational Leadership:
Oversee the daily operations of multiple locations within the district, ensuring efficiency, consistency, and compliance with company standards.
Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and implement strategies to achieve operational and financial goals.
Conduct regular site visits to assess performance, provide guidance, and address challenges.
Team Management:
Recruit, and train staff to ensure a high-performing team in all departments.
Foster a positive and inclusive work environment that promotes employee engagement and retention.
Provide coaching, feedback, and performance evaluations to drive continuous improvement.
Sales and Revenue Growth:
Develop and execute strategies to meet or exceed sales targets and profitability goals.
Analyze market trends, customer feedback, and competitor activity to identify growth opportunities.
Collaborate with the marketing team to implement promotional campaigns and drive customer acquisition.
Customer Experience:
Ensure exceptional customer service standards are maintained across all locations.
Address customer concerns and resolve issues promptly to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Financial Management:
Manage district budgets, control expenses, and optimize resource allocation.
Review financial reports, identify variances, and implement corrective actions as needed.
Compliance and Safety:
Ensure all locations comply with company policies, industry regulations, and safety standards.
Conduct regular audits to maintain quality control and operational consistency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Management, or a related field (preferred).
Minimum of 4 years of experience in multi-unit management, retail, or a similar industry.
Proven ability to lead and motivate teams in a fast-paced environment.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and familiarity with POS systems.
Willingness to travel within the district as required

Tại ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng: 15 - 20 triệu VND
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 64 Hoàng Thế Thiện, Hoà Xuân, Cẩm Lệ, Đà Nẵng em có cần ch

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

