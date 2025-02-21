Tuyển Sales Manager ANH EM MARKETING ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven District Manager to oversee the operations, performance, and growth of multiple locations within a designated district. The ideal candidate will be a strategic leader with strong business acumen, exceptional communication skills, and a proven track record of driving operational excellence, achieving sales targets, and fostering a positive work environment. This role requires a hands-on approach to managing teams, ensuring customer satisfaction, and implementing company policies and initiatives.

Operational Leadership:

Oversee the daily operations of multiple locations within the district, ensuring efficiency, consistency, and compliance with company standards.

Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and implement strategies to achieve operational and financial goals.

Conduct regular site visits to assess performance, provide guidance, and address challenges.

Team Management:

Recruit, and train staff to ensure a high-performing team in all departments.

Foster a positive and inclusive work environment that promotes employee engagement and retention.

Provide coaching, feedback, and performance evaluations to drive continuous improvement.

Sales and Revenue Growth:

Develop and execute strategies to meet or exceed sales targets and profitability goals.

Analyze market trends, customer feedback, and competitor activity to identify growth opportunities.

Collaborate with the marketing team to implement promotional campaigns and drive customer acquisition.

Customer Experience:

Ensure exceptional customer service standards are maintained across all locations.

Address customer concerns and resolve issues promptly to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Financial Management:

Manage district budgets, control expenses, and optimize resource allocation.

Review financial reports, identify variances, and implement corrective actions as needed.

Compliance and Safety:

Ensure all locations comply with company policies, industry regulations, and safety standards.

Conduct regular audits to maintain quality control and operational consistency.