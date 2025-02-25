Tuyển Sales Manager Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ An, phường Hòa Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Sales & Marketing Strategy Development
• Develop and implement sales and marketing strategies and budget to achieve revenue targets and business objectives.
• Identify new market opportunities, customers’ demand and develop plans to capitalize on them.
• Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to adjust strategies accordingly.
• Develop and maintain good relationships with corporate partners for corporate training opportunities and further collaboration. Reach out to new clients for increment of corporate training contracts and revenue.
Marketing Campaigns and Promotions
• Plan, execute, and evaluate marketing campaigns to promote college programs and services.
• Create compelling content for various channels, including digital, print, and social media.
• Analyze campaign performance metrics and optimize strategies for maximum impact.
Lead Generation and Conversion
• Develop lead generation strategies to attract prospective students and corporate clients.
• Nurture leads through effective communication and follow-up to convert them into enrollments or partnerships.
• Work closely with sales staff to ensure smooth transition from lead to enrollment.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phu My An New Urban Area, Hoa Hai Ward, Ngu Hanh Son District, Danang City

