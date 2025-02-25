Tuyển Sales Manager Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC
- Đà Nẵng: Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ An, phường Hòa Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP Đà Nẵng
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sales & Marketing Strategy Development
• Develop and implement sales and marketing strategies and budget to achieve revenue targets and business objectives.
• Identify new market opportunities, customers’ demand and develop plans to capitalize on them.
• Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to adjust strategies accordingly.
• Develop and maintain good relationships with corporate partners for corporate training opportunities and further collaboration. Reach out to new clients for increment of corporate training contracts and revenue.
Marketing Campaigns and Promotions
• Plan, execute, and evaluate marketing campaigns to promote college programs and services.
• Create compelling content for various channels, including digital, print, and social media.
• Analyze campaign performance metrics and optimize strategies for maximum impact.
Lead Generation and Conversion
• Develop lead generation strategies to attract prospective students and corporate clients.
• Nurture leads through effective communication and follow-up to convert them into enrollments or partnerships.
• Work closely with sales staff to ensure smooth transition from lead to enrollment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Pegasus Investment and Consultancy JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
