Tuyển Sales Manager Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD
Job Title : RSM (Central + North)
Location : Ha Noi or Da Nang
Reporting : Head of GT Sale division
total income: up to 70 mil
Job Description :
- To develop business in North and Central by planning, directing and implementing sales strategies and programs to achieve or exceed the sales objectives for the region.
- To effectively manage the business in the concerned region and achieving the sales objectives
- Setting targets and monitoring them periodically to ensure that they are in line with the business plan
- Driving business development activities of the region
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI