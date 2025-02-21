Tuyển Sales Manager Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Job Title : RSM (Central + North)

Location : Ha Noi or Da Nang

Reporting : Head of GT Sale division

total income: up to 70 mil

Job Description :

- To develop business in North and Central by planning, directing and implementing sales strategies and programs to achieve or exceed the sales objectives for the region.

- To effectively manage the business in the concerned region and achieving the sales objectives

- Setting targets and monitoring them periodically to ensure that they are in line with the business plan

- Driving business development activities of the region