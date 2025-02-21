Tuyển Sales Manager Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Tuyển Sales Manager Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.

Mức lương
2,000 - 2,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD

Job Title : RSM (Central + North)
Location : Ha Noi or Da Nang
Reporting : Head of GT Sale division
total income: up to 70 mil
Job Description :
- To develop business in North and Central by planning, directing and implementing sales strategies and programs to achieve or exceed the sales objectives for the region.
- To effectively manage the business in the concerned region and achieving the sales objectives
- Setting targets and monitoring them periodically to ensure that they are in line with the business plan
- Driving business development activities of the region

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.

Otsuka Nutraceutical Vietnam Co.,ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6th Floor, 63 Pham Ngoc Thach, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

