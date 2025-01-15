Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,300 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,300 - 2,000 USD

Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company

Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company

Mức lương
1,300 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: DINH VU INDUSTRIAL ZONE, Đông Hải, Hải An, Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2,000 USD

Purpose:
Maintenance engineers perform routine equipment maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and make on-site repairs when needed to ensuring that machinery, systems, infrastructure, and equipment run optimally with minimal downtime and
Participate as leader/member of team when company/terminal run new project, new process …..
Responsibilty:
- Take care the maintenance task to all the facilities system at Hai Phong terminal and other warehouse : electrical system, filling drum, tank farms, pipe line, valve, radar, forklift, pump, …
- Plan and carry out the Repair, Preventive maintenance (include Urgent, Period ) for all system, equipment of terminals ensure all critical system have not interrupt or shutdown.
- Calibration, set up and adjustment for all measured equipment at site.
- Manage spare part, order (PR) for repairing, replacements as required.
- Provide information data to set up maintenance budget yearly. Monitoring and control budget for maintenance cost.
- Provide information of maintenance work about purpose, scope, specification, price, supplier... and send the proposal request (PR) to OM for approval/ supporting (next step).
- Providing technical advice within delegated authority. Supply all requirement about specification, standard, new requirements necessary.

Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company

Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VPĐD: 18 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Quận 2, Tp Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sua-chua-bao-tri-may-cong-nghiep-thu-nhap-1-300-2-000-thang-tai-hai-phong-job306876
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asiafoods Corporation
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Asiafoods Corporation làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Asiafoods Corporation
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Định Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 600 - 650 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 600 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nam Ninh Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 550 - 600 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 550 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Asiafoods Corporation
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Asiafoods Corporation làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Asiafoods Corporation
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Định Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 500 USD
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 600 - 650 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 600 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nam Ninh Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Sữa Đậu Nành Việt Nam - Vinasoy
Hạn nộp: 12/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhựa Á Đông (Adc Plastic., Jsc)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Aden Vietnam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 550 - 600 USD
Aden Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 550 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 27/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH SEM DIAMOND làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH SEM DIAMOND
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 350 - 600 USD CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM
350 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,300 - 2,000 USD Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company
1,300 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 600 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Pegatron Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pegatron Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 300 - 500 USD CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM
300 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 500 USD Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
400 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm