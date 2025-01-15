Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,300 - 2,000 USD

Purpose:

Maintenance engineers perform routine equipment maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and make on-site repairs when needed to ensuring that machinery, systems, infrastructure, and equipment run optimally with minimal downtime and

Participate as leader/member of team when company/terminal run new project, new process …..

Responsibilty:

- Take care the maintenance task to all the facilities system at Hai Phong terminal and other warehouse : electrical system, filling drum, tank farms, pipe line, valve, radar, forklift, pump, …

- Plan and carry out the Repair, Preventive maintenance (include Urgent, Period ) for all system, equipment of terminals ensure all critical system have not interrupt or shutdown.

- Calibration, set up and adjustment for all measured equipment at site.

- Manage spare part, order (PR) for repairing, replacements as required.

- Provide information data to set up maintenance budget yearly. Monitoring and control budget for maintenance cost.

- Provide information of maintenance work about purpose, scope, specification, price, supplier... and send the proposal request (PR) to OM for approval/ supporting (next step).

- Providing technical advice within delegated authority. Supply all requirement about specification, standard, new requirements necessary.