Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,300 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Tại Top Solvent (Vietnam) Limited Liability Company
- Hải Phòng: DINH VU INDUSTRIAL ZONE, Đông Hải, Hải An, Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 2,000 USD
Purpose:
Maintenance engineers perform routine equipment maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and make on-site repairs when needed to ensuring that machinery, systems, infrastructure, and equipment run optimally with minimal downtime and
Participate as leader/member of team when company/terminal run new project, new process …..
Responsibilty:
- Take care the maintenance task to all the facilities system at Hai Phong terminal and other warehouse : electrical system, filling drum, tank farms, pipe line, valve, radar, forklift, pump, …
- Plan and carry out the Repair, Preventive maintenance (include Urgent, Period ) for all system, equipment of terminals ensure all critical system have not interrupt or shutdown.
- Calibration, set up and adjustment for all measured equipment at site.
- Manage spare part, order (PR) for repairing, replacements as required.
- Provide information data to set up maintenance budget yearly. Monitoring and control budget for maintenance cost.
- Provide information of maintenance work about purpose, scope, specification, price, supplier... and send the proposal request (PR) to OM for approval/ supporting (next step).
- Providing technical advice within delegated authority. Supply all requirement about specification, standard, new requirements necessary.
