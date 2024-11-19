Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Khu công nghiệp Tân Phú Trung, Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead the Facility team and provide technical support to production department

Responsible for electricity, water, air system and facility machinery system & building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking

Trouble shooting with related department

Responsible for Kaizen program for continuous improvement, optimum production and consistency quality levels and efficiency.

Daily defectives trouble shooting and in-process quality improvement and control;

Make the plan of equipment maintenance

Follow up the new factory, renovation and saving energy

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree or above in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering

5 years or above working experience of production engineering

Special knowledge

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, strong analytical skills, scheming and organizational skills

Perfect in using MS office and familiar with autoCAD (3D) software

Good cooperation and management skills, teamwork oriented, proactive/initiative attitudes, can work independently with high pressure

Fluent spoken and written English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng lương tháng 13

Bảo hiểm sức khỏe

Tăng lương hàng năm

Khám sức khỏe định kỳ

Trợ cấp điện thoại

Hưởng 15 ngày phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin