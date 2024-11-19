Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu công nghiệp Tân Phú Trung, Củ Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Lead the Facility team and provide technical support to production department
Responsible for electricity, water, air system and facility machinery system & building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Trouble shooting with related department
Responsible for Kaizen program for continuous improvement, optimum production and consistency quality levels and efficiency.
Daily defectives trouble shooting and in-process quality improvement and control;
Make the plan of equipment maintenance
Follow up the new factory, renovation and saving energy
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
5 years or above working experience of production engineering
Special knowledge
Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, strong analytical skills, scheming and organizational skills
Perfect in using MS office and familiar with autoCAD (3D) software
Good cooperation and management skills, teamwork oriented, proactive/initiative attitudes, can work independently with high pressure
Fluent spoken and written English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bảo hiểm sức khỏe
Tăng lương hàng năm
Khám sức khỏe định kỳ
Trợ cấp điện thoại
Hưởng 15 ngày phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
