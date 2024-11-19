Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu công nghiệp Tân Phú Trung, Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead the Facility team and provide technical support to production department
Responsible for electricity, water, air system and facility machinery system & building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Trouble shooting with related department
Responsible for Kaizen program for continuous improvement, optimum production and consistency quality levels and efficiency.
Daily defectives trouble shooting and in-process quality improvement and control;
Make the plan of equipment maintenance
Follow up the new factory, renovation and saving energy

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree or above in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering
5 years or above working experience of production engineering
Special knowledge
Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, strong analytical skills, scheming and organizational skills
Perfect in using MS office and familiar with autoCAD (3D) software
Good cooperation and management skills, teamwork oriented, proactive/initiative attitudes, can work independently with high pressure
Fluent spoken and written English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng lương tháng 13
Bảo hiểm sức khỏe
Tăng lương hàng năm
Khám sức khỏe định kỳ
Trợ cấp điện thoại
Hưởng 15 ngày phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9A VSIP II-A, đường số 27, khu công nghiệp Việt Nam - Singapore II A, Phường Vĩnh Tân, Thành phố Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

