Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 17 - 19 Đường số 8, KP4, Phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:

We are looking for a Chinese Translator cum Personal Assistant to support the Country Manager (CM) in working with Chinese clients and coordinating internal communications. This role will also serve as the primary communication channel between the CM and Chinese-speaking clients, ensuring timely and accurate updates on both sides. You will also assist with scheduling, translation, and daily task management to help the CM operate efficiently.

Key Responsibilities:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proficiency in Chinese (speaking, listening, reading, and writing) – HSK 4 or above is preferred

- Experience in translation, interpretation, or personal assistant roles is a plus

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

- Familiarity with office tools such as Google Workspace or Lark Workspace

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Fast-paced environment.

Attractive income + incentive

Performance bonus

A pantry providing snacks during working hours

Entitled to Social insurance according to regulations

Work equipment is provided for employees

12 days of paid leave

A young, dynamic, and flexible working environment that encourages creativity

Opportunities to develop international communication and organizational skills

Training and close collaboration with an experienced leadership team

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin