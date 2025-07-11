Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Overview:
We are looking for a Chinese Translator cum Personal Assistant to support the Country Manager (CM) in working with Chinese clients and coordinating internal communications. This role will also serve as the primary communication channel between the CM and Chinese-speaking clients, ensuring timely and accurate updates on both sides. You will also assist with scheduling, translation, and daily task management to help the CM operate efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Experience in translation, interpretation, or personal assistant roles is a plus
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Familiarity with office tools such as Google Workspace or Lark Workspace
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive income + incentive
Performance bonus
A pantry providing snacks during working hours
Entitled to Social insurance according to regulations
Work equipment is provided for employees
12 days of paid leave
A young, dynamic, and flexible working environment that encourages creativity
Opportunities to develop international communication and organizational skills
Training and close collaboration with an experienced leadership team
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
