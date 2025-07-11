Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/08/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

Biên phiên dịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 17

- 19 Đường số 8, KP4, Phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:
We are looking for a Chinese Translator cum Personal Assistant to support the Country Manager (CM) in working with Chinese clients and coordinating internal communications. This role will also serve as the primary communication channel between the CM and Chinese-speaking clients, ensuring timely and accurate updates on both sides. You will also assist with scheduling, translation, and daily task management to help the CM operate efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Proficiency in Chinese (speaking, listening, reading, and writing) – HSK 4 or above is preferred
- Experience in translation, interpretation, or personal assistant roles is a plus
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Familiarity with office tools such as Google Workspace or Lark Workspace

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Fast-paced environment.
Attractive income + incentive
Performance bonus
A pantry providing snacks during working hours
Entitled to Social insurance according to regulations
Work equipment is provided for employees
12 days of paid leave
A young, dynamic, and flexible working environment that encourages creativity
Opportunities to develop international communication and organizational skills
Training and close collaboration with an experienced leadership team

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

CÔNG TY TNHH INTERCONTINENTAL ENTERTAINMENT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 17 - 19 đường số 8, P.An Phú, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

