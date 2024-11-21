Tuyển Talent Acquisition Specialist thu nhập 14 - 16 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Mac Marketing
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 699 Nguyễn Kiệm, Phường 03, Gò Vấp
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu
1. Job Summary
We’re looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist who is responsible for sourcing, attracting, interviewing, hiring and onboarding employees in a company. They factor in the long-term goals of an organization and acknowledge that people play a huge role in a company’s future successes.
The Talent Acquisition Specialist is also responsible for ensuring that current employees are satisfied in their positions and promoting a company’s brand through recruitment initiatives and events. Put simply, the Talent Acquisition Specialist has the organizational task of finding the most suitable person for the job.
2. What you’ll do
Forecast quarterly and annual hiring needs by department (especially sparse position)
Coordinate with hiring managers to identify staffing needs in different areas and departments
Determine selection criteria for candidates by liaising with managers and other members of staff
Create job descriptions and interview questions that reflect the requirements for each position
Sourcing potential candidates through online channels (e.g. social platforms and professional networks)
Identify and refine down the most suitable talent from available candidates
Plan interview and selection procedures, including screening calls, assessments, and in-person interviews
Assess candidates’ information, including C.Vs., portfolios and references
Checking References
Lead employer branding initiatives (Career Page, job fairs and recruitment events) to build a strong candidate pipeline
Keep records of all materials used for recruitment, including interview notes and related paperwork, to share with key stakeholders
Foster long-term relationships with past applicants and potential candidates
Deal with vendors to have the best price and quality of services (headhunt, job board, ...)
Process payment process with vendor (headhunt, restaurant, ...)
Other assignments from Line Reporter and Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management, communications, marketing, business or similar
Good English communication skills are a strong advantage (English level IELTS 5.5 – 6.0 or equivalent)
Familiarity with social media, C.V. databases, and professional networks
Knowledge with full-cycle recruiting, using various interview techniques and evaluation methods
Knowledge of Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)
A keen understanding of the requirements for each role in the company
Proficiency in documenting processes and keeping up with industry trends
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
2. Preferred Qualifications
Certification obtained from the HR Certification Institute would be advantageous
Knowledge in using LinkedIn Talent Solutions to proactively source candidates
Tại Mac Marketing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thời gian làm việc: Thứ 2 - Thứ 6 (từ 08:30 đến 17:30) và trưa Thứ 7 (Làm online)
Cơ hội huấn luyện:
Được đào tạo thêm kiến thức chuyên môn và kỹ năng Marketing
Chính sách đãi ngộ đặc biệt mang tính chất dài hạn cho core members
Môi trường làm việc năng động, thân thiện, các chế độ phúc lợi ưu đãi;
Cơ hội phát triển nghề nghiệp ổn định lâu dài;
Có cơ hội làm việc với đội nhóm cả Việt Nam và USA
Đồng nghiệp: Làm việc trong môi trường chuyên nghiệp, năng động
Ngày nghỉ: 12 ngày phép/năm
Phúc lợi:
Hưởng đầy đủ các quyền lợi dành cho người lao động theo Luật lao động
Chế độ phúc lợi: du lịch nước ngoài hàng năm, dã ngoại, thưởng các dịp lễ, tết, lương tháng thứ 13...
Thưởng hiệu quả công việc không giới hạn
Nhân viên có năng lực tốt có thể ký hợp đồng chính thức khi chưa hết thời gian thử việc
Phụ cấp khác :
Phụ cấp xăng xe đến 800k
Phụ cấp cơm 30k/ngày
Thưởng theo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty.
Thưởng sinh nhật, tiệc ngọt, tiệc mặn, YEP...v/v
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mac Marketing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
