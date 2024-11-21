Tuyển Talent Acquisition Specialist thu nhập 14 - 16 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

1. Job Summary

We’re looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist who is responsible for sourcing, attracting, interviewing, hiring and onboarding employees in a company. They factor in the long-term goals of an organization and acknowledge that people play a huge role in a company’s future successes.

The Talent Acquisition Specialist is also responsible for ensuring that current employees are satisfied in their positions and promoting a company’s brand through recruitment initiatives and events. Put simply, the Talent Acquisition Specialist has the organizational task of finding the most suitable person for the job.

2. What you’ll do

Forecast quarterly and annual hiring needs by department (especially sparse position)

Coordinate with hiring managers to identify staffing needs in different areas and departments

Determine selection criteria for candidates by liaising with managers and other members of staff

Create job descriptions and interview questions that reflect the requirements for each position

Sourcing potential candidates through online channels (e.g. social platforms and professional networks)

Identify and refine down the most suitable talent from available candidates

Plan interview and selection procedures, including screening calls, assessments, and in-person interviews

Assess candidates’ information, including C.Vs., portfolios and references

Checking References

Lead employer branding initiatives (Career Page, job fairs and recruitment events) to build a strong candidate pipeline

Keep records of all materials used for recruitment, including interview notes and related paperwork, to share with key stakeholders

Foster long-term relationships with past applicants and potential candidates

Deal with vendors to have the best price and quality of services (headhunt, job board, ...)

Process payment process with vendor (headhunt, restaurant, ...)

Other assignments from Line Reporter and Line Manager