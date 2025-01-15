Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Navigos Search

Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Quang Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Manage equipment, including specification evaluation, purchase requests, installation, verification, and acceptance.
• Prepare equipment control, operation, and maintenance documents.
• Oversee equipment debugging, abnormal handling, and maintenance.
• Utilize CCD and controller systems effectively.
• Work with basic control circuits and understand servo systems and PLC applications.
• Analyze and resolve abnormalities in processes and equipment.
• Manage personnel and organize tasks efficiently.
• Address unexpected issues with effective problem-solving skills.
• Understand fan manufacturing processes and commonly used industry equipment.
• Ensure smooth operation and maintenance within the manufacturing process.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Manufacturing, or related fields.
• Proficiency in Chinese or English.
• Skilled in mechanical design software such as CAD and ProE.
• Experience in cooling product development is an advantage.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

