Tuyển Technical Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Ninh: Quang Ninh, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager

Key Responsibilities:

• Manage equipment, including specification evaluation, purchase requests, installation, verification, and acceptance.

• Prepare equipment control, operation, and maintenance documents.

• Oversee equipment debugging, abnormal handling, and maintenance.

• Utilize CCD and controller systems effectively.

• Work with basic control circuits and understand servo systems and PLC applications.

• Analyze and resolve abnormalities in processes and equipment.

• Manage personnel and organize tasks efficiently.

• Address unexpected issues with effective problem-solving skills.

• Understand fan manufacturing processes and commonly used industry equipment.

• Ensure smooth operation and maintenance within the manufacturing process.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Manufacturing, or related fields.

• Proficiency in Chinese or English.

• Skilled in mechanical design software such as CAD and ProE.

• Experience in cooling product development is an advantage.

