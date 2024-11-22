Tuyển Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Việt Á, Số 9 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English and Chinese (HSK5-6) ;

Having more experience in a related field or similar position is a plus;

Leadership skills and self-starter mentality;

Continuously look for opportunities to improve the process;

MS Office skills and savvy with technical platforms;

Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary range 20.000.000 – 24.000.000 (including basic salary + performance bonus);

100% salary during 2-month probation;

Social insurance premium is based on 100% gross salary;

Salary review once per year;

Annual medical check-up;

Be part of a motivated, fun and supportive team, free style dress;

Working time: 8:00 – 17:00, 1 hour lunch break;

Location: Floor 5, Viet A Tower, 9 Duy Tan Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

