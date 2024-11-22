Tuyển Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
20 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Việt Á, Số 9 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English and Chinese (HSK5-6) ;
Having more experience in a related field or similar position is a plus;
Leadership skills and self-starter mentality;
Continuously look for opportunities to improve the process;
MS Office skills and savvy with technical platforms;

Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary range 20.000.000 – 24.000.000 (including basic salary + performance bonus);
100% salary during 2-month probation;
Social insurance premium is based on 100% gross salary;
Salary review once per year;
Annual medical check-up;
Be part of a motivated, fun and supportive team, free style dress;
Working time: 8:00 – 17:00, 1 hour lunch break;
Location: Floor 5, Viet A Tower, 9 Duy Tan Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Việt Á, Số 9 Duy Tân, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà

