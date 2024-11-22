Tuyển Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
20 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Việt Á, Số 9 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Labeling (Gán nhãn dữ liệu) Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English and Chinese (HSK5-6) ;
Having more experience in a related field or similar position is a plus;
Leadership skills and self-starter mentality;
Continuously look for opportunities to improve the process;
MS Office skills and savvy with technical platforms;
Tại APPEN DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary range 20.000.000 – 24.000.000 (including basic salary + performance bonus);
100% salary during 2-month probation;
Social insurance premium is based on 100% gross salary;
Salary review once per year;
Annual medical check-up;
Be part of a motivated, fun and supportive team, free style dress;
Working time: 8:00 – 17:00, 1 hour lunch break;
Location: Floor 5, Viet A Tower, 9 Duy Tan Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.
