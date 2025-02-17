Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HIẾU BẢO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: H3 Building 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 6, Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role

We are looking for a talented UI/UX Designer with 2-3 years of experience to join our team. You will play a key role in designing user-friendly and visually appealing interfaces for our technical product. Attention to detail, logical thinking, and a solid technical background are essential to understand complex workflows and translate them into intuitive designs.

Key Responsibilities

Design clean, modern, and user-friendly interfaces that align with business and user needs.

Conduct user research and translate findings into wireframes, prototypes, and final UI designs.

Work closely with product managers and developers to ensure a seamless handoff and smooth implementation.

Use Figma proficiently for design creation, prototyping, and collaboration.

Maintain design consistency with reusable components and design systems.

Analyze user behavior and improve UI/UX based on feedback and data insights.

Ensure logical and structured UX flows that enhance usability and efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

2-3 years of experience in UI/UX design.

Strong proficiency in Figma for design, prototyping, and collaboration.

Good command of English (both written and spoken).

Strong attention to detail, ensuring pixel-perfect designs.

Logical thinking with the ability to break down complex technical concepts into intuitive designs.

Familiarity with front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) is a plus.

Experience working on technical products or SaaS applications is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HIẾU BẢO NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Hybrid working model – 2 days at the office.

Opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

A collaborative and supportive work environment.

Innovative projects and the chance to work with the latest technologies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV HIẾU BẢO NAM

