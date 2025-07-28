Tuyển Product Marketing adidas Sourcing LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

[Purpose]

A key player in Sourcing in driving Sourcing’s vision to be the Most Agile, Most Competitive, Most Digitalized & Cleanest Supply Base in the industry. Position Quality as independent assurance organization (4 eyes principle) to secure top-class quality where it matters the most. Function as “business consultant”, the single point of contact to product teams (creation and manufacturing) on product integrity inquiries. Monitor execution of brand priority products with elevated service level provided. Work with Product Integrity scope of work within the assigned operations areas, a task force of material & product testing subject matter experts to secure the right testing execution on laboratory and perception testing as per product intended use.

[Key Responsibilities

- Single point of contact to product teams (creation and manufacturing) and cross-functional counterparts on product integrity inquiries.

- Lead product risk assessment and decisions on exceptional management, address and follow through specific quality assurance measures on product and material level.

- Manage product integrity, including A-01, CMA risky articles, buy-ready compliance, flag any potential risk on and escalate non-compliance.