Tuyển Product Marketing adidas Sourcing LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

adidas Sourcing LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/08/2025
adidas Sourcing LTD.

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại adidas Sourcing LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

[Purpose]
A key player in Sourcing in driving Sourcing’s vision to be the Most Agile, Most Competitive, Most Digitalized & Cleanest Supply Base in the industry. Position Quality as independent assurance organization (4 eyes principle) to secure top-class quality where it matters the most. Function as “business consultant”, the single point of contact to product teams (creation and manufacturing) on product integrity inquiries. Monitor execution of brand priority products with elevated service level provided. Work with Product Integrity scope of work within the assigned operations areas, a task force of material & product testing subject matter experts to secure the right testing execution on laboratory and perception testing as per product intended use.
[Key Responsibilities
- Single point of contact to product teams (creation and manufacturing) and cross-functional counterparts on product integrity inquiries.
- Lead product risk assessment and decisions on exceptional management, address and follow through specific quality assurance measures on product and material level.
- Manage product integrity, including A-01, CMA risky articles, buy-ready compliance, flag any potential risk on and escalate non-compliance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại adidas Sourcing LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại adidas Sourcing LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

adidas Sourcing LTD.

adidas Sourcing LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 8th , Deutsches Haus, 33 Le Duan, D.1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

