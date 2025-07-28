Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Fashion Garments 2 làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Maintain orders in hand for related production facility with fulfilling the agreed capacity.

• Set up plans/Time & Action for each production facility by accommodating all confirmed orders and communicate with factories for contract processing. (PCD/cut plan/line plan and finishing plan).

• Proceeding orders by arranging contracts/order detail/Master Cutting Plan/BOM (balance sheets)/Patterns and mini makers/approved samples/approved trim cards etc…..

• Follow up initial samples/ pilot run and size set samples with each unit in order to start bulk production.

• Follow up with main warehouse in order to release material to related production facility.

• Arranging PP meeting and release cut approvals to proceed with bulk production.

• Review Work In Progress (WIP) and production status daily and make sure everything’s moving as per the set plans.

• Follow up weekly/ Monthly shipment plans which has been set up for each plant and make sure all shipments are moving on time.

• Follow up order reconciliations/ final payments/ seals order closing.