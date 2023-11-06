Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 36 Triệu

● Gather business and system requirements from partner (Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Hongkong, Indonesia, India...) in finance field.

● Understand and analyze the requirements from partner in business view and end-user view.

● Write Basic Design based on analyzed requirements.

● Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems.

● Support the project manager in assigning tasks and managing the team to make sure that the project runs smoothly.

● Support in testing, verifying bugs/issue before handover to Client.