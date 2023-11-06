Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 36 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2023
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA

Mức lương
Đến 36 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 36 Triệu

● Gather business and system requirements from partner (Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Hongkong, Indonesia, India...) in finance field.
● Understand and analyze the requirements from partner in business view and end-user view.
● Write Basic Design based on analyzed requirements.
● Work with development team to go over the specification, Q&A, consult the solutions or figure out the problems.
● Support the project manager in assigning tasks and managing the team to make sure that the project runs smoothly.
● Support in testing, verifying bugs/issue before handover to Client.

Với Mức Lương Đến 36 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

  • Graduated from University in Information Technology, Business, Finance or a related discipline.
  • At least 2 years of experience in BA position, if having IT BA experience is an advantage.
  • Have good logical and flexible thinking
  • Experience in developing projects related to finance, blockchains is an advantage
  • Good at Japanese/ English

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

  • Salary up to 1500, negotiation based on candidates capacity; attractive & competitive benefit.
  • Performance Review 2 times per year with from 50% to 80% salary increase.
  • 13th month salary bonus: 1 month salary.
  • Up to 1 month salary bonus for companys birthday celebration.
  • Make-up allowance for girls 1,000,000 VND/month
  • Project bonus.
  • Be issued with a health insurance card designed specifically for TDTers (Health insurance card AON).
  • For employees at Manager level and above, there is a separate benefit package.
  • CAREER PATH IMPROVEMENT
  • As a member of TDT, you will have the opportunity to develop yourself at 2-3 times faster than the common ground:
  • Get exposed to Fintech projects.
  • Working in an international environment: Working with partners from many different countries.
  • Participating in a long-term training program for Core-team according to the development orientation of each individual.
  • COMPANY ACTIVITIES
  • The office is designed in the style of Co-working, with many entertainment facilities such as: coffee machine, treadmill, ping pong table...; dining area with free food and drinks; Hot and cold bathroom, washing machine.
  • Equipped with modern equipment such as high configuration Laptop, Macbook.
  • Be able to join hobby clubs such as football club, running club, happy stock trading club / forex / crypto, game tournaments...
  • 100% support for company trips: Summer Holiday, Year End Party.
  • Receive gifts, participate in events on the occasions of June 1, Mid-Autumn Festival, March 8, October 20, Christmas, Company birthday.
  • ADDRESS
  • Head office: 5th floor, PVI Tower, No. 1 Pham Van Bach Street, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa PVI Tower, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

