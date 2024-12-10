Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam

Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 66 Phó Đức Chính, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

1. Sales Support:
- Perform prospecting activities such as cold calling and networking.
- Build and maintain lasting relationships with clients and partners by understanding their focus and anticipating their needs.
- Follow up with clients regularly to ensure needs are being met and to identify opportunities.
2. Consulting:
- Work directly with clients, receive requirements and consult.
- Work with internal teams or partners (in brainstorming, office activities, staff meetings, and client meetings; research) to meet customer needs.
- Complete solutions to meet customer demands.
3. Project Management and Implementation:
- Solve problems for clients by understanding and exceeding their expectations
- Coordinate internal and external resources to expedite workflow
- Provide reliable post-sales report, review and exploit, care for old customers to generate leads

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Requirement:
- Bachelor's degree in Business administration, Marketing or a related field
- At least 3 year of experience working in the digital, marketing or communications field
- Ability to manage multiple accounts while seeking new opportunities
- Skills: Communication, negotiation, problem solving, teamwork and independence.
- Proficiency in office tools: Excel, PowerPoint,...
2. Nice to have:
- Experience working at agencies (media, influencer, social commerce)
- English communication skills

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here
Competitive salary, health insurance covered for employees.
Working on international projects. Professional and dynamic working environment.
Meaningful perks of annual health-check, employee engagement events and activities, special allowances on public holidays and individual ceremonies.
Receiving training opportunities including many technical seminars and soft skill training courses (if needed)
Annual performance review

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam

Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà 66 Phó Đức Chính, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-account-manager-quan-ly-khach-hang-thu-nhap-den-25-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job267280
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 21/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Bảo hiểm PVI
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Phát Triển Thị Trường thu nhập Tới 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Tổng Công Ty Bảo hiểm PVI
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MẠNG XÃ HỘI DU LỊCH HAHALOLO - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH BlueMedia Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 20/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Đệ Nhất
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 12/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
Hạn nộp: 21/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất