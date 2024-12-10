Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 66 Phó Đức Chính, Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

1. Sales Support:

- Perform prospecting activities such as cold calling and networking.

- Build and maintain lasting relationships with clients and partners by understanding their focus and anticipating their needs.

- Follow up with clients regularly to ensure needs are being met and to identify opportunities.

2. Consulting:

- Work directly with clients, receive requirements and consult.

- Work with internal teams or partners (in brainstorming, office activities, staff meetings, and client meetings; research) to meet customer needs.

- Complete solutions to meet customer demands.

3. Project Management and Implementation:

- Solve problems for clients by understanding and exceeding their expectations

- Coordinate internal and external resources to expedite workflow

- Provide reliable post-sales report, review and exploit, care for old customers to generate leads

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Requirement:

- Bachelor's degree in Business administration, Marketing or a related field

- At least 3 year of experience working in the digital, marketing or communications field

- Ability to manage multiple accounts while seeking new opportunities

- Skills: Communication, negotiation, problem solving, teamwork and independence.

- Proficiency in office tools: Excel, PowerPoint,...

2. Nice to have:

- Experience working at agencies (media, influencer, social commerce)

- English communication skills

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here

Competitive salary, health insurance covered for employees.

Working on international projects. Professional and dynamic working environment.

Meaningful perks of annual health-check, employee engagement events and activities, special allowances on public holidays and individual ceremonies.

Receiving training opportunities including many technical seminars and soft skill training courses (if needed)

Annual performance review

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần True Digital Việt Nam

