Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Đường số 10, KCN Hoà Khánh, phường Hoà Khánh Bắc, Liên Chiểu, Quận Liên Chiểu

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build and maintain advanced Google Sheets for sales, inventory, and financial tracking.

Optimize and automate spreadsheet processes to reduce manual work and improve efficiency.

Analyze sales trends, production data, and key performance metrics to provide actionable insights.

Collaborate with various teams to streamline business processes and support strategic decisions.

Ensure data accuracy and consistency across all reports.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in business/data analysis.

Expert-level proficiency in Excel (advanced formulas, pivot tables, data validation, automation).

Experience with data visualization tools (Tableau, Looker is a plus).

Fluent in English – must be able to communicate clearly and effectively.

Sharp, analytical thinker with strong problem-solving abilities.

Familiarity with customs procedures and supply chain operations is a plus.

Ability to work independently and proactively contribute to business goals.

Tại Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on experience.

One-month probationary period.

Work MacBook provided.

High social insurance contribution.

13th-month salary bonus.

Meal provided at the workplace.

12 days of annual and public holiday leave.

Team-building activities, weekly tea breaks, and internal events.

A professional working environment with opportunities to use and improve English skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Baller Headwear Việt Nam

