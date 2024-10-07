Tuyển Dược/Y tế/Sức khoẻ/Công nghệ sinh học Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Dược/Y tế/Sức khoẻ/Công nghệ sinh học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Developing Product Strategy:

Analyze the market, customer demand, and competitors; report and propose product & territory development plans and market expansion. Search for new products aligned with the company’s strategy. Propose assessments and proposals for the development of new products based on the company’s strategic and business directions, conduct SWOT analysis, and forecast long-term market potential. Negotiate prices and contracts with manufacturers/partners. Collaborate with the Sales Department/Product Managers (PM) to build policies for product development and sales.

2. Researching, Sourcing, and Registering of New Products:

Identify and implement new product research aligned with company goals. Regularly update and prepare documents for new product registration applications according to the regulations of the Ministry of Health. Review and validate dossiers and legal documents related to drug registration in compliance with current regulations/guidelines.

3. Establishing and Managing Industry Relationships:

Build and maintain strong relationships with pharmaceutical companies and authorities. Gather industry trends and ensure timely, accurate documentation for inspections. Participate in seminars, conferences, and workshops within the pharmaceutical industry and with international partners.

4. Training and Developing the Team:

Master the legal knowledge of pharmaceutical industry; regularly update regulations and circulars related to the import, export, and distribution of pharmaceuticals in Vietnam. Participate in training sessions with partners; collaborate with Product Managers to gather information, develop content, and retrain relevant departments on products. Coordinate with department managers to develop and conduct training on legal knowledge, internal processes, etc., for employees.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A Bachelor’s degree or higher in Medicine/Pharmacy. At least 5 years of experience in a similar position in pharmaceutical companies. Expertise in and a thorough understanding of pharmaceutical regulations, and deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical market. Knowledge of the import/export and distribution of pharmaceuticals, and companies in this field in Vietnam. Familiarity and relationships with departments/ministries in the pharmaceutical/healthcare sector in Vietnam are an advantage. Fluent in English Strong leadership, commercial negotiation, communication, and problem-solving skills. Ability to work under high pressure and flexibility for domestic and international travel.Skills in gathering, researching, synthesizing information, and analyzing data.

Tại Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work in a friendly environment with many opportunities for learning and advancement. Entitled to the 13th-month salary according to the company’s policy. Full social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per the law. Other benefits according to the company’s regulations Opportunities to participate in training courses to enhance professional skills and soft skills.

