Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD

Working Location: ELECTRONICS VIETNAM HAI PHONG CO., LTD.

Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, An Duong District, Hai Phong

***Refrigerator product development/ Phát triển sản phẩm tủ lạnh

- Make & adjust BOM for new model

- New model development by 2D, 3D drawing

- Develop mechanical components for refrigerator

- Building production process and making working guide

- Improving line productivity, reduce production loss

- Management and repair mold / Jig

- Optimize manufacturing cost

*** BENEFITS:

- Competitive salary; 13rd salary payment; R&D allowance monthly; Performance bonus

- Chance to train and business trip internally and in foreign countries

- Professional, comfortable, convenient, stable working environment

- Supplied Laptop to work, free lunch, bus to pick up employees from Hai Phong and Ha Noi.

- Good culture/team building activities