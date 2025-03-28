Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD

Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Đầu bếp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đầu bếp Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Mức lương
400 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, H.An Dương, Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Đầu bếp Với Mức Lương 400 - 1 USD

Working Location: ELECTRONICS VIETNAM HAI PHONG CO., LTD.
Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, An Duong District, Hai Phong
***Refrigerator product development/ Phát triển sản phẩm tủ lạnh
- Make & adjust BOM for new model
- New model development by 2D, 3D drawing
- Develop mechanical components for refrigerator
- Building production process and making working guide
- Improving line productivity, reduce production loss
- Management and repair mold / Jig
- Optimize manufacturing cost
*** BENEFITS:
- Competitive salary; 13rd salary payment; R&D allowance monthly; Performance bonus
- Chance to train and business trip internally and in foreign countries
- Professional, comfortable, convenient, stable working environment
- Supplied Laptop to work, free lunch, bus to pick up employees from Hai Phong and Ha Noi.
- Good culture/team building activities

Với Mức Lương 400 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, H.An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-dau-bep-thu-nhap-400-1-000-thang-tai-hai-phong-job345931
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Đầu bếp LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD
LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Tuyển Đầu bếp HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Tuyển Đầu bếp CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Hạn nộp: 18/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Đầu bếp Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Tuyển Đầu bếp Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Tuyển Đầu bếp Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Tuyển Đầu bếp GOOD FOOD CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Starbucks Vietnam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Starbucks Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Starbucks Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phầm Kosna Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Đầu bếp LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD
LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Tuyển Đầu bếp HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH ESCO BEACH
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Tuyển Đầu bếp CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CALLING YOU
Hạn nộp: 18/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Đầu bếp Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Tuyển Đầu bếp Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Quảng Ninh- Công Ty Cổ Phần Vinpearl
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Tuyển Đầu bếp Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Liên Hiệp HTX Thương mại TP.HCM (Saigon Co.op) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Tuyển Đầu bếp GOOD FOOD CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
GOOD FOOD CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 12/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Tuyển Đầu bếp Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Apollo
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Starbucks Vietnam
Tuyển Đầu bếp Starbucks Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Starbucks Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 13/06/2025
Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Đầu bếp LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm