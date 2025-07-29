Tuyển Đầu bếp LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Đầu bếp Tại LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
- Hải Phòng: KCN Tràng Duệ, An Dương, Hải Phòng
Mô Tả Công Việc Đầu bếp Với Mức Lương 400 - 1 USD
Working Location: ELECTRONICS VIETNAM HAI PHONG CO., LTD.
Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, An Duong District, Hai Phong
*** Product development/ Phát triển sản phẩm
- Make & adjust BOM for new model
- New model development by 2D, 3D drawing
- Develop mechanical components for refrigerator
- Building production process and making working guide
- Improving line productivity, reduce production loss
- Management and repair mold / Jig
- Optimize manufacturing cost
*** BENEFITS:
- Competitive salary; 13rd salary payment; R&D allowance monthly; Performance bonus
- Chance to train and business trip internally and in foreign countries
- Professional, comfortable, convenient, stable working environment
- Supplied Laptop to work, free lunch, bus to pick up employees from Hai Phong and Ha Noi.
- Good culture/team building activities
Với Mức Lương 400 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI