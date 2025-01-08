Tuyển Digital Marketing Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School
- Hồ Chí Minh: Trường Wellspring Sài Gòn, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, P22, Q. Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD
1. Organizing events:
● Receive directions from the IPS Board of Management and coordinate with the academic team to support the implementation of IPS academic events, such as workshops, field trips, Math Fair, Science Fair, and competitions, ensuring smooth execution.
● Collaborate with other departments (e.g., Marketing, HR) to support school-wide events like Halloween, Spring Fair, Mid-Autumn Festival, and company trips, encouraging IPS staff participation and assisting in assigned roles for IPS staff.
● Prepare proposals, checklists, timelines, and action plans as directed for departmental events.
● Liaise with other departments to facilitate event logistics and participation.
● Handle purchasing materials and prizes for events, including implementing payment documentation.
2. Administrative Support:
● Translate and interpret for meetings and documents as required.
● Maintain records, draft documents, create PowerPoint presentations, create videos.
● Support office supply management, including arranging periodic orders.
● Perform other tasks as assigned by the Board of Management.
3. Other activities
Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wellspring Saigon International Bilingual School
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
