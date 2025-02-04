Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Bewell làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 95 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Manage and oversee Digital Marketing activities for the company's two main projects: Telemedicine services and the

Nutrition App. Responsible for developing a comprehensive Digital Marketing strategy, managing online advertising

campaigns, optimizing digital channels, and ensuring revenue and brand growth goals are met.

● Develop and implement Digital Marketing strategies for services and products, including PPC advertising, SEO,

SMM, Email Marketing, and Content Marketing.

● Set up, execute, and monitor online advertising campaigns across platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads,

TikTok, etc.

● Ensure consistent brand messaging across all digital channels and optimize user experience.

● Track, analyze, and report performance metrics of campaigns to improve effectiveness.

● Utilize data analysis tools like Google Analytics, SEMrush, and others to monitor user behavior and campaign

performance.

● Collaborate with the creative team to develop engaging marketing content optimized for SEO.

● Plan and manage the digital marketing budget, ensuring effective use of funds.

● Manage and train the digital marketing team, ensuring tasks are completed and targets are met.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or related fields.

● At least 05 years in digital marketing, with a preference for management experience in technology or

healthcare projects.

● Proficient in AI tools and platforms like Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Facebook Business Manager.

● Exceptional skills in optimizing PPC, SEO, and SMM campaigns.

● Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills; ability to work under pressure and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Working Hours: From Monday to Friday - 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

● Competitive Salary with a Comprehensive Compensation Package.

● Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance based on full gross salary

● Adding 03 special days off: Christmas day (25/12), Vietnamese Family Day (28/6), Birthday

● Very open environment with international elements, encouragement, and Support for Career Growth.

● 13th-month bonus salary.

● Weekly Happy Tea Break.

● Activities engagement employees covered by the Company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bewell

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin