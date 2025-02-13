Tuyển Digital Marketing Singapore Airlines làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Singapore Airlines
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Singapore Airlines

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan, Suite 101, Ben Nghe ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Singapore Airlines is a global company dedicated to providing air transportation services of the highest quality.
Our success has been through the efforts of our people. We recruit bright and dynamic individuals, and develop them to reach the highest standards of professional and personal competence. Our office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is recruiting a KrisFlyer Partnerships Executive and we are pleased to invite applications for this position.
KrisFlyer Partnerships Executive
The successful candidate will be part of the Singapore Airlines’ Loyalty Marketing Department focusing on development of non-airline partnerships with the objective of increasing KrisFlyer programme attractiveness, to generate revenue and collaborate with marketing team to acquire and engage local members through KrisFlyer / Kris+ partnerships.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Applicants should be fluent in oral and written English and Vietnamese. Relevant experience in loyalty programme/partnerships and/or airline industry is preferred. Having relevant contact of partners in Vietnam market to value add to KrisFlyer / K+ partner ecosystem will be highly desirable.

Tại Singapore Airlines Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Singapore Airlines

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Suite 101, 29 Le Duan Street, Dist.1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

