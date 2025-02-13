Tuyển Digital Marketing Singapore Airlines làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Singapore Airlines is a global company dedicated to providing air transportation services of the highest quality.

Our success has been through the efforts of our people. We recruit bright and dynamic individuals, and develop them to reach the highest standards of professional and personal competence. Our office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is recruiting a KrisFlyer Partnerships Executive and we are pleased to invite applications for this position.

KrisFlyer Partnerships Executive

The successful candidate will be part of the Singapore Airlines’ Loyalty Marketing Department focusing on development of non-airline partnerships with the objective of increasing KrisFlyer programme attractiveness, to generate revenue and collaborate with marketing team to acquire and engage local members through KrisFlyer / Kris+ partnerships.