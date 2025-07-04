Tuyển Digital Marketing National Housing Organization (N.h.o JSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. ROLE OVERVIEW

The Digital Strategic & Account Manager is a hybrid strategic-creative-executional role responsible for leading the day-to-day orchestration of digital marketing campaigns, from planning to delivery. Acting as the bridge between digital strategy and execution, this person will collaborate closely with the Digital Manager/Deputy Manager to co-develop strategic campaign frameworks, craft creative concepts, and oversee the rollout across digital platforms.

This role demands strong creative thinking, project ownership, stakeholder alignment, and hands-on coordination — particularly across content, design, performance media, KOL/KOC, community platforms, and production partners — to ensure digital campaigns are delivered on-brief, on-brand, and on-target.

II. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Strategic Planning& Concept Development

• Collaborate with the Digital Manager and Brand team to shape digital campaign strategies, messaging direction, and channel mix.

• Translate marketing and business goals into digital execution frameworks, including media, content, and community tactics.

• Contribute creative and executional ideas for integrated campaigns, digital stunts, influencer activations, and content series.