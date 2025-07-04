Tuyển Digital Marketing Crossian làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 7,000 USD

Mức lương Đến 7,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 7,000 USD

As our Digital Marketing Lead, you will work closely with our performance marketing managers and specialists to improve campaign performance and optimize for conversions. Your main focus will be on applying advanced technical strategies, troubleshooting, and data analysis to enhance the effectiveness of Facebook campaigns aimed at driving purchases. Your experiences will be instrumental in mentoring team members, helping them grow their technical skillset, and ensuring the team achieves best-in-class results with Facebook Ads.

Implement conversion-focused campaigns on Facebook to drive revenue and optimize profit

Analyze campaign performance data, identifying opportunities for ROAS improvement and ad creative optimization.

2. Technical Implementation and Experimentation:

Lead R&D efforts for testing new Facebook features, bidding strategies, and advertising techniques to enhance campaign performance.

3. Mentorship & Skill Development:

Mentor performance marketing specialists on technical skills, best practices, and new methods to optimize campaigns for purchase conversions.

Provide training and guidance to team members on using Meta’s ad tools and data analysis techniques.

Help the team adopt new Meta tools and optimization strategies to stay ahead of platform changes and maximize campaign impact.

4. Teamwork & Collaboration

Analyze performance data and collaborate with the team to adjust campaigns and optimize for higher conversion rates.

Collaborate with creative teams to ensure ad creatives align with the technical requirements for conversion-focused campaigns.

Với Mức Lương Đến 7,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

1. A bachelor\'s degree in Marketing, Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Data Analysis, Computer Science, IT, Mathematics, Economics, or a related field.

2. More than 3 year of experience in performance marketing, focus on conversion objective in Google, Facebook, or other ad network for eCommerce / App, Games

3. Proven track record in optimizing Facebook ad campaigns to drive ROAS and increase conversions.

4. Strong experience with Facebook Pixel, Conversion API, Dynamic Ads, automated rules, or creative optimization tools within the Meta ecosystem.

5. Strong ability to interpret campaign data and identify optimization opportunities.

6. Proactive in staying up to date with the latest platform changes and advertising innovations.

Tại Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:

Attractive salary, bonus, fair and transparent scheme, income up to $7,000/month (basic salary up to $2,000 depending on capacity).

Flexible, non-binding working time and space according to office hours.

Full salary during probation.

Guaranteed 13th month salary.

Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program.

12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave.

Global health insurance package for yourself, annual health check-up.

A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve.

Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events.

General company T&D Program.

Other benefits in accordance to Company\'s Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin