Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á

Hành chính

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Diamond Plaza Building, 34 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Arrange work schedules for the Sales Director, plan meetings, and conferences.
Manage and remind the Sales Director of meeting times, customer appointments, interviews, and other engagements.
Handle travel arrangements for the Sales Director, including booking flights, arranging transportation,and accommodation during business trips.
Assist the Sales Director in managing and processing tasks.
Take notes and manage the Sales Director's schedule.
Prepare important documents for the Director to work with clients.
Manage, store, follow contracts and important business documents for the sales department.
Handle document signing and tracking.
Provide daily and weekly work reports to the Sales Director.
Perform other tasks as requested by direct management

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience as an assistant
University graduate, priority given to students graduating from international schools
Age: 1998 - 2000. Good-looking appearance, height from 1m6 or above
Good communication skills, standard document drafting skills
General understanding of customer service
Dynamic, professional, be able to work under high pressure
Be able to work independently and effectively as part of a team
Sociable, friendly, meticulous, honest personality
Graduated from business administration, human resource management,... or related majors
Willing to work overtime, business travel as coordinated by the company
Language proficiency: fluent English, especially standard pronunciation to meet the needs of high-level business meetings
Priority is given to candidates who can communicate in Chinese or Japanese

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic salary from 15,000,000 VND + Performance-based salary with the highest commission in the media industry + Year-end KPI bonus.
Work in a young, dynamic, and professional media environment.
Participate in intensive training courses on specialized skills, company products, and services, as well as in-depth knowledge of the OOH advertising industry in Vietnam.
Enjoy full access to company utilities and support for work-related tasks such as taxi services, customer entertainment expenses, and client gifts.
Fully sponsored participation in the company's traditional activities, such as monthly movie screenings, monthly Running Day, and annual domestic and international travel.
Consideration for salary increases at least once a year.
13th-month salary.
Bonuses on holidays, Tet, and birthdays.
Entitled to social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per Labor Law.
Working hours from Monday to Friday: 08:30 – 18:00 (Lunch break from 12:00 – 13:30).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, Diamond Plaza, 34 Lê Duẩn, P Bến Nghế, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-director-thu-nhap-15-20-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job252219
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Quảng cáo trực tuyến 24h
Tuyển Trợ Lý thu nhập 9 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần Quảng cáo trực tuyến 24h
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOÀNG GIA HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Trợ Lý Kinh Doanh thu nhập Trên 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOÀNG GIA HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco
Tuyển Trợ Lý Giám Đốc thu nhập 0.1 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Thư Ký thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOVE SYNC
Tuyển Trợ Lý Tiếng Trung thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MOVE SYNC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần HHP GLOBAL Pro Company
Tuyển Trợ Lý Tổng Giám Đốc thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng
Công ty cổ phần HHP GLOBAL Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV DTC
Tuyển Trợ Lý Kinh Doanh thu nhập 12 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH TMDV DTC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Navee
Tuyển Account Manager thu nhập 6 - 8 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Navee
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ YU HONG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ Lý Tiếng Trung thu nhập 12 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ YU HONG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÔNG THAO HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Thư Ký thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÔNG THAO HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 105 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 195 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Quảng cáo trực tuyến 24h
Tuyển Trợ Lý thu nhập 9 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần Quảng cáo trực tuyến 24h
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOÀNG GIA HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Trợ Lý Kinh Doanh thu nhập Trên 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOÀNG GIA HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco
Tuyển Trợ Lý Giám Đốc thu nhập 0.1 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Thư Ký thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOVE SYNC
Tuyển Trợ Lý Tiếng Trung thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH MOVE SYNC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần HHP GLOBAL Pro Company
Tuyển Trợ Lý Tổng Giám Đốc thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng
Công ty cổ phần HHP GLOBAL Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TMDV DTC
Tuyển Trợ Lý Kinh Doanh thu nhập 12 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH TMDV DTC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Navee
Tuyển Account Manager thu nhập 6 - 8 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Navee
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ YU HONG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ Lý Tiếng Trung thu nhập 12 - 14 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ YU HONG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÔNG THAO HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Thư Ký thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÔNG THAO HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất