Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Diamond Plaza Building, 34 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Arrange work schedules for the Sales Director, plan meetings, and conferences.

Manage and remind the Sales Director of meeting times, customer appointments, interviews, and other engagements.

Handle travel arrangements for the Sales Director, including booking flights, arranging transportation,and accommodation during business trips.

Assist the Sales Director in managing and processing tasks.

Take notes and manage the Sales Director's schedule.

Prepare important documents for the Director to work with clients.

Manage, store, follow contracts and important business documents for the sales department.

Handle document signing and tracking.

Provide daily and weekly work reports to the Sales Director.

Perform other tasks as requested by direct management

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience as an assistant

University graduate, priority given to students graduating from international schools

Age: 1998 - 2000. Good-looking appearance, height from 1m6 or above

Good communication skills, standard document drafting skills

General understanding of customer service

Dynamic, professional, be able to work under high pressure

Be able to work independently and effectively as part of a team

Sociable, friendly, meticulous, honest personality

Graduated from business administration, human resource management,... or related majors

Willing to work overtime, business travel as coordinated by the company

Language proficiency: fluent English, especially standard pronunciation to meet the needs of high-level business meetings

Priority is given to candidates who can communicate in Chinese or Japanese

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic salary from 15,000,000 VND + Performance-based salary with the highest commission in the media industry + Year-end KPI bonus.

Work in a young, dynamic, and professional media environment.

Participate in intensive training courses on specialized skills, company products, and services, as well as in-depth knowledge of the OOH advertising industry in Vietnam.

Enjoy full access to company utilities and support for work-related tasks such as taxi services, customer entertainment expenses, and client gifts.

Fully sponsored participation in the company's traditional activities, such as monthly movie screenings, monthly Running Day, and annual domestic and international travel.

Consideration for salary increases at least once a year.

13th-month salary.

Bonuses on holidays, Tet, and birthdays.

Entitled to social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per Labor Law.

Working hours from Monday to Friday: 08:30 – 18:00 (Lunch break from 12:00 – 13:30).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀNG CHÂU Á

