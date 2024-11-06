Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Mức lương
30 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu

Be accountable for development and build on the ServiceNow platform
Implement and maintain integrations in ServiceNow
Maintain and enhance the service catalogue and service portal

Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
3+ years of experience
Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and other web technologies.
Experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server) and SQL queries
Familiarity with Agile and DevOps methodologies
Good communication (in English)
Analytical mindset
Be willing to travel for work and learn new technologies
Shoud have
ServiceNow certification(s) such as , Certified Application Developer (CAD), or Certified System Administrator (CSA).
ServiceNow experience
Analytical thinking, critical thinking, collaborative problem-solving
Working experience in Agile delivery

Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 30-50M
Probation salary is 100% of official salary
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)
Project bonuses
Working trip allowance
Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
BSH Care Health Insurance
Annual Health Assessment
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Work five days per week with flexible working time
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

