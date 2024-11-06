Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3, Tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy

Be accountable for development and build on the ServiceNow platform

Implement and maintain integrations in ServiceNow

Maintain and enhance the service catalogue and service portal

Must have

3+ years of experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and other web technologies.

Experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server) and SQL queries

Familiarity with Agile and DevOps methodologies

Good communication (in English)

Analytical mindset

Be willing to travel for work and learn new technologies

Shoud have

ServiceNow certification(s) such as , Certified Application Developer (CAD), or Certified System Administrator (CSA).

ServiceNow experience

Analytical thinking, critical thinking, collaborative problem-solving

Working experience in Agile delivery

Salary: 30-50M

Probation salary is 100% of official salary

13th-month salary and performance review twice a year

Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)

Project bonuses

Working trip allowance

Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations

BSH Care Health Insurance

Annual Health Assessment

Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy

Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly

Work five days per week with flexible working time

Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data

Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

