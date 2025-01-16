Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
- Đồng Nai: Nhon Trach 1 Industrial Zone, Dong Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities & Duties
• Ensure safety, technical guidelines are being met to assure a safe work environment.
• Lab Technician:
o Research and Development: study the properties and structures of various
materials, including plastics, composites, painting, aim to create new materials
that meet specific mechanical, electrical, and chemical requirements under
guidance of Product Engineer
o Production: supporting Production team on quality issue based on existing
materials and procedure.
o Project: working under assignment of Product Engineer to meet customer
expectations for quality and on-time delivery.
o Testing and Evaluation: perform testing procedures follow work instruction,
monitor equipment (status, calibration…)
o Build standard: participate in building standard, working instruction, test plan,
qualification, inspection process for new material, product.
o Training: Train less experienced employees on basic and more complex system
activities.
• And the related job assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
