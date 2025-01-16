Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp TruAire Việt Nam (TAVN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities & Duties

• Ensure safety, technical guidelines are being met to assure a safe work environment.

• Lab Technician:

o Research and Development: study the properties and structures of various

materials, including plastics, composites, painting, aim to create new materials

that meet specific mechanical, electrical, and chemical requirements under

guidance of Product Engineer

o Production: supporting Production team on quality issue based on existing

materials and procedure.

o Project: working under assignment of Product Engineer to meet customer

expectations for quality and on-time delivery.

o Testing and Evaluation: perform testing procedures follow work instruction,

monitor equipment (status, calibration…)

o Build standard: participate in building standard, working instruction, test plan,

qualification, inspection process for new material, product.

o Training: Train less experienced employees on basic and more complex system

activities.

• And the related job assigned.