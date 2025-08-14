Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS
- Đồng Nai: 6th Floor, ITower Building, 49 Pham Ngoc Thach, Quận 3, Huyện Nhơn Trạch
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1.1. External partners (Forwarders/ Brokers/ Carrier/ Suppliers/ Customers...):
- Update, and promptly inform customers and agents about the status of shipments.
- Assist the Accounting department in recovering outstanding debts.
- Handle other tasks as assigned by the manager.
1.2. Internal partners:
- Keep track and provide original shipping documents to relevant departments
- Advising Viet Nam regulation about outbound logistics
- Ad-hoc tasks assigned by line manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have experience in Logistics is a plus.
- Customer oriented, willing to study & hard working.
- Be able to work under high pressure.
- Good command of written/ spoken in Chinese
- Careful and honest
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Company Travel
- Other attractive remuneration.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS
