Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: 6th Floor, ITower Building, 49 Pham Ngoc Thach, Quận 3, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1.1. External partners (Forwarders/ Brokers/ Carrier/ Suppliers/ Customers...):

- Update, and promptly inform customers and agents about the status of shipments.

- Assist the Accounting department in recovering outstanding debts.

- Handle other tasks as assigned by the manager.

1.2. Internal partners:

- Keep track and provide original shipping documents to relevant departments

- Advising Viet Nam regulation about outbound logistics

- Ad-hoc tasks assigned by line manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Good communication, Ms. Office, problem solving.

- Have experience in Logistics is a plus.

- Customer oriented, willing to study & hard working.

- Be able to work under high pressure.

- Good command of written/ spoken in Chinese

- Careful and honest

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th month of salary & Annual Bonus

- Company Travel

- Other attractive remuneration.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS

