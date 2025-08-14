Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: 6th Floor, ITower Building, 49 Pham Ngoc Thach, Quận 3, Huyện Nhơn Trạch

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1.1. External partners (Forwarders/ Brokers/ Carrier/ Suppliers/ Customers...):
- Update, and promptly inform customers and agents about the status of shipments.
- Assist the Accounting department in recovering outstanding debts.
- Handle other tasks as assigned by the manager.
1.2. Internal partners:
- Keep track and provide original shipping documents to relevant departments
- Advising Viet Nam regulation about outbound logistics
- Ad-hoc tasks assigned by line manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Good communication, Ms. Office, problem solving.
- Have experience in Logistics is a plus.
- Customer oriented, willing to study & hard working.
- Be able to work under high pressure.
- Good command of written/ spoken in Chinese
- Careful and honest

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13th month of salary & Annual Bonus
- Company Travel
- Other attractive remuneration.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS

CÔNG TY TNHH SITC BONDEX VIỆT NAM LOGISTICS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 06th Floor, ITower Building, 49 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

