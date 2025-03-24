Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 55 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Navigos Search's Client
Mức lương
5 - 55 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hanoi (Company office)
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương 5 - 55 USD
I. Job Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the front-end engineering team
• Strategize and implement front-end development directions
• Ensure code quality and application performance
• Collaborate closely with other departments such as backend, QA, and product
• Ability to strategize the front-end development direction for the company\'s product.
• Creative thinking, ability to provide technical solutions, and performance optimization
Với Mức Lương 5 - 55 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Education background (Must have)
• Bachelor\'s degree or higher in computer science, software engineering or information technology
• Proficiency in English
2. Technical Skills
• At least 6+ years of experience in front-end development mobile applications
• Experience with Swift and Kotlin for mobile application development
• Deep understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related frameworks/libraries
• Knowledge of state management, application architecture, and UI/UX design
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
15th month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
