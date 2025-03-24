Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 55 USD

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 55 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Lập trình viên Mobile

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
5 - 55 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi (Company office)

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương 5 - 55 USD

I. Job Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the front-end engineering team
• Strategize and implement front-end development directions
• Ensure code quality and application performance
• Collaborate closely with other departments such as backend, QA, and product
• Ability to strategize the front-end development direction for the company\'s product.
• Creative thinking, ability to provide technical solutions, and performance optimization

Với Mức Lương 5 - 55 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education background (Must have)
• Bachelor\'s degree or higher in computer science, software engineering or information technology
• Proficiency in English
2. Technical Skills
• At least 6+ years of experience in front-end development mobile applications
• Experience with Swift and Kotlin for mobile application development
• Deep understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related frameworks/libraries
• Knowledge of state management, application architecture, and UI/UX design

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
15th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-mobile-thu-nhap-5-000-5-500-thang-tai-ha-noi-job345844
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm K&M Holdings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
K&M Holdings
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm K&M Holdings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
K&M Holdings
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DFT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ DFT Việt Nam
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG NETVIET
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CP GIẢI PHÁP THỜI TIẾT WEATHERPLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP GIẢI PHÁP THỜI TIẾT WEATHERPLUS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WIN WIN TEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1000 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ WIN WIN TEK
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ NETLINE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ NETLINE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FOXAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FOXAI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần XNK Đầu tư và Công nghệ HD Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần XNK Đầu tư và Công nghệ HD Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD K&M Holdings
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AD Recruit Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 55 USD Navigos Search's Client
5 - 55 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN REACT PLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN REACT PLUS
25 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD K&M Holdings
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu Navigos Search's Client
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm