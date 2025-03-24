Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 55 USD

Mức lương 5 - 55 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hanoi (Company office)

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương 5 - 55 USD

I. Job Responsibilities:

• Lead and manage the front-end engineering team

• Strategize and implement front-end development directions

• Ensure code quality and application performance

• Collaborate closely with other departments such as backend, QA, and product

• Ability to strategize the front-end development direction for the company\'s product.

• Creative thinking, ability to provide technical solutions, and performance optimization

Với Mức Lương 5 - 55 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education background (Must have)

• Bachelor\'s degree or higher in computer science, software engineering or information technology

• Proficiency in English

2. Technical Skills

• At least 6+ years of experience in front-end development mobile applications

• Experience with Swift and Kotlin for mobile application development

• Deep understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related frameworks/libraries

• Knowledge of state management, application architecture, and UI/UX design

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

15th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin